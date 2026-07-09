Dubai, UAE –The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has inaugurated the Emirates Monitoring Center, the first national facility of its kind to provide real-time monitoring of the UAE's integrated power network by linking all four electricity utilities: Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), and Etihad Water and Electricity.

Powered by Siemens' Spectrum Power platform, the Center marks a significant milestone in advancing the resilience, reliability, and digital transformation of the UAE's electricity infrastructure.

The Emirates Monitoring Center provides real-time oversight of the country's power network, which has an installed generation capacity of approximately 48 gigawatts. It continuously monitors key operational indicators, including system load, frequency, voltage, and power exchange, while ensuring the seamless flow of operational data across the Emirates National Grid (ENG) corridor spanning from Abu Dhabi to the Northern Emirates.

The Center also plays a critical role in coordinating outage management and emergency response, serving as the first line of situational awareness during system disturbances or generation outages. In addition, it conducts operational planning and resilience studies to strengthen network reliability and support informed decision-making, while working closely with EWEC, DEWA, SEWA, and Etihad Water and Electricity as the UAE's energy sector continues to evolve.

His Excellency Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “Today marks an important milestone with the inauguration of the Emirates Monitoring Center alongside our strategic partners. The Center represents the nucleus of the UAE's national power network, providing comprehensive, real-time visibility across the country's electricity system through world-class monitoring technologies developed by Siemens.”

He added: “The Center enhances the resilience of our energy infrastructure and strengthens our ability to anticipate, manage, and respond to operational challenges both today and in the future. It will also leverage artificial intelligence capabilities to support scenario planning, predictive analysis, and future system modelling, enabling smarter, more proactive decision-making. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with our partners to advance a secure, resilient, and future-ready energy sector for the UAE.”

Helmut von Struve, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens in the UAE and the Middle East, said: “Today marks a landmark achievement for the UAE's energy sector. The Emirates Monitoring Center is the country's first unified platform providing a single, real-time view of the national power grid, with continuous monitoring of all four utility companies across the seven emirates.”

He added: “Siemens is proud to serve as the technology partner behind this pioneering initiative. We delivered the core monitoring and control platform at record speed, achieving the world's first fast-track deployment of the latest generation of our energy management system. What truly distinguishes this project is not only the technology, but also the strong partnership between Siemens, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the UAE's electricity utilities. The Center has been designed to grow alongside the country's evolving energy landscape, supporting renewable energy integration, future cross-border interconnections, and the continued development of a smarter, more resilient national grid.”

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.