Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: GFH Foundation announced its collaboration with Kaaf Humanitarian, part of Al Eslah Society, to support a number of initiatives aimed at underprivileged Bahraini families. This includes providing the GFH Education Grant, alongside supporting the monthly cash sponsorship programme, contributing to enhancing families’ living stability and enabling their children to continue their education.

This collaboration comes as part of joint efforts to support Bahraini students from families in need, enabling them to continue their educational journey and expand their future opportunities. It also supports the family sponsorship programme, which contributes to strengthening the living stability of beneficiary families and enabling them to meet their basic needs.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Mohamed Abdulsalam, Board Member of GFH Foundation, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Kaaf Humanitarian in supporting initiatives that address the needs of deserving Bahraini families and open wider horizons for their children’s future. By supporting education and providing regular living assistance, we aim to contribute to improving the quality of life of underprivileged Bahraini families and helping their children build a more stable future.”

For his part, Mr Mohammed Jassim Sayyar, Chief Executive Officer of Kaaf Humanitarian, expressed his appreciation for the partnership with GFH Foundation, affirming that it reflects an effective model of integration between the private and charitable sectors in serving the community. He noted that such partnerships help unify efforts and expand the impact of development initiatives, positively reflecting on the lives of Bahraini families in need. He added that Kaaf Humanitarian believes in the importance of building strategic partnerships with private sector institutions, given their pivotal role in strengthening social impact and enabling initiatives to achieve sustainable outcomes that serve the wider community.

It is worth noting that GFH Foundation is the community arm of GFH Bank, dedicated to supporting initiatives with sustainable impact through a strategic approach based on collaboration, capacity building, and investment in programmes and initiatives that contribute to building healthier and more prosperous communities in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region.

About GFH Bank B.S.C.

GFH Bank, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain, is one of the most recognised financial institutions in the GCC region. Its businesses include Wealth & Investment Management, Credit & Financing Income and Treasury & Proprietary Income, with assets and approximate funds under management of US$24 billion dollars. The Bank’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, along with strategic investment in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

Media Contacts:

Nawal Al-Naji

Senior Manager- Corporate Communications

GFH Bank

Email: nalnaji@gfh.com

Website: www.gfh.com