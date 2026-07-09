London: The Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (VCM), established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Saudi Tadawul Group, today announced new partnerships and exchange onboardings with UK and European carbon market participants, strengthening its role in connecting global supply, market intermediaries and buyer demand through Saudi Arabia’s voluntary carbon credit exchange platform.

The announcements were part of a signing ceremony held during London Climate Action Week, one of Europe’s largest climate events, bringing together leaders across finance, policy, business and climate action.

The companies announced include EOS, Tramontana, Sentinel Earth, and Altitude. Together, they represent a diverse set of market participants across project development, brokerage, advisory, market access and corporates engagement, reflecting the breadth of collaboration required to scale voluntary carbon markets globally.

The UK and European expansion follows VCM’s recent momentum across Asia and North America, where the company has announced partnerships and exchange participants spanning carbon project development, carbon accounting, carbon removal, trading and climate advisory. The latest announcements reinforce VCM’s ambition to create an interconnected global marketplace that enables buyers and suppliers to collaborate on credible climate action.

Through these partnerships and exchange onboardings, VCM will expand access to high-integrity carbon credits, strengthen regional and international market connectivity, and support companies seeking to align their climate strategies with transparent market mechanisms.

Fadi Saadeh, Chief Executive Officer of VCM, said:

“Our expansion in the UK and European markets is an important step in VCM’s journey to build a truly global and interconnected carbon market. By welcoming a diverse set of partners and exchange participants from across project development, brokerage and buyer communities, we are strengthening the foundations of a market that can support real climate action across regions.

These announcements build on our growing engagement in Asia and North America, and reflect the confidence international participants place in Saudi Arabia’s role in developing transparent, high-integrity carbon market infrastructure.”

Ramazan Aslan, Director of EOS, said:

“We are pleased to partner with VCM as it expands its international marketplace. This collaboration provides an opportunity to support greater transparency, access and participation in voluntary carbon markets across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.”

Paul Jackman, Managing Director of Tramontana, said:

“We are delighted to work alongside VCM to champion transparency and credibility in the voluntary carbon market. This collaboration brings together regional market leadership with world-class project execution and rigor. By aligning our strengths, we aim to set new benchmarks for asset quality and market access, ultimately accelerating practical, scalable solutions for a low-carbon future”

“As the environmental market matures, credible exchange infrastructure is what gives it depth and integrity, connecting project developers, intermediaries and buyers. VCM is building exactly that, an exchange that can anchor the market across the region and beyond. We’re proud to partner with them and to bring both sides of what we do to it: high-integrity supply across the voluntary market, insetting and Article 6, and the structuring that helps corporates actually meet their targets” commented Thierry Bolle-Picard, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Sentinel Earth

Following the collaboration announced with VCM last year, Altitude will also join the VCM exchange, marking a further step in the relationship and broadening participation on the platform.

Benjamin Schulz, CEO & Founder of Altitude, said:

“Following our successful collaboration with VCM announced last year, joining the exchange to offer CDRs from Altitudes high volume portfolio represents an important next step in our relationship. We are pleased to deepen our engagement with VCM and support the growth of an interconnected marketplace for high-integrity carbon credits.”

VCM launched Saudi Arabia’s first voluntary carbon credit exchange platform in November 2024. The platform is designed to support a transparent, scalable and increasingly liquid marketplace through institutional-grade infrastructure, price and data discovery, integration with global registries, and multiple trading mechanisms including auctions and request-for-quote functionality.

As voluntary carbon markets continue to evolve, VCM is working to connect international supply with regional and global demand, helping organizations access credible climate solutions while supporting the Kingdom’s broader sustainability, investment and Vision 2030 ambitions.

About Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (VCM):

VCM was established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company (Saudi Tadawul Group) in October 2022. PIF holds an 80% stake and Saudi Tadawul Group holds a 20% stake in the company. VCM aims to create a credible voluntary carbon market at speed and at scale with global impact. The market prioritizes high-quality carbon credits and positive climate action. The company is creating an ecosystem that includes an exchange for the trading of voluntary carbon credits and advisory services that support organizations in their decarbonization efforts.

In October 2022, VCM hosted its first auction at the sixth Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh. In June 2023, VCM successfully auctioned 2.2 million tons of voluntary carbon credits in the largest-ever carbon credit sale in Nairobi, Kenya. In October 2023, VCM and PIF hosted the world’s first Global South Carbon Market Conference at the seventh FII edition in Riyadh. In November 2024, VCM launched the region’s largest carbon credits exchange on the side lines of COP29, while auctioning over 2.5 million tons of voluntary carbon credits in its third auction.

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LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/voluntarycarbonmarket/

X: https://twitter.com/vcm_en

Visit our website: vcm.sa

About EOS Climate

EOS Climate is a premier sustainability consultancy specializing in voluntary carbon market project development and the trading of carbon credits. EOS Climate brings over 15 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 200 projects, developed in strict adherence to globally recognized standards, including the Gold Standard, the Verified Carbon Standard, and the Global Carbon Council. As both a project developer and an active trader, the company originates and brings to market high-integrity carbon credits across a diverse international footprint, with projects spanning Turkey, Africa, and the Western Balkans. Beyond project origination and offset trade, EOS Climate guides organizations along their journey to net zero through carbon footprint analysis, supply chain and Scope 3 carbon management, strategic offsetting, sustainability reporting, and capacity building on Emission Trading Systems, and CBAM.

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Linkedin: https://uk.linkedin.com/company/eosclimate

Visit our website: https://eos-climate.com/

About Tramontana

Tramontana is a UK FCA-regulated specialist investment firm and carbon project developer, bringing an unparalleled level of institutional credibility, compliance, and risk management to the voluntary carbon market. Operating via a highly rigorous, end-to-end operational model, Tramontana self-funds and fully implements its portfolio of climate projects in-house, ensuring total execution control, strict data integrity, and direct, intermediary-free project origination. By combining rigorous financial regulation with hands-on project development, Tramontana specialises in delivering high-integrity, top-tier rated carbon projects that set new global benchmarks for accountability, transparency, and verifiable climate impact. To find out more, visit www.tramontana.co.uk.

About SentinelEarth

Sentinel Earth AG is a Swiss carbon markets and project development firm headquartered in Cham, Switzerland. The company originates, invests in, develops, and commercialises high-integrity climate projects, while advising corporates navigating both voluntary and compliance carbon markets. Working across four continents, Sentinel Earth supports the full project lifecycle, from feasibility assessments and methodology selection to third-party verification and credit issuance, across the voluntary carbon market, Article 6 mechanisms, and insetting.

Sentinel Earth exists to close the gap between developing projects and bringing them to market. By controlling the whole journey from initiation to commercialisation, it combines deep project knowledge with commercial expertise in a single team.

For more information, visit sentinelearth.com or contact info@sentinelearth.com.

About Altitude:

Altitude is a large-scale world leading carbon removal financier committed to accelerating high-integrity, scalable CDR through smart capital.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/altitude-sustainable/