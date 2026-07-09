Abu Dhabi, UAE, Modon has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to introduce Abu Dhabi’s first-of-its-kind home financing solution for off-plan property purchases. For the first time in the emirate, eligible homebuyers will be able to access up to 75% off-plan home financing through ADIB. Available exclusively for future Modon developments, the innovative solution enables customers to secure homes earlier in the development cycle through a more seamless purchasing journey, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market.

The MoU was signed during an official ceremony attended by Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, and Mohamed Abdelbary, Group CEO at ADIB.

Under the offering, customers can secure an off-plan property through a structured payment plan comprising a 15% payment plan during the construction phase and a further 5 to 10% payment upon handover. ADIB will finance up to 75% of the property’s value subject to customers’ eligibility during off plan and construction, providing customers with access to funding throughout their homeownership journey.

Bill O’Regan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Modon Holding, said: “Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment and long-term growth, creating high demand for new real estate launches. Modon’s off-plan financing solution with ADIB will give more buyers access to these opportunities, reflecting the market’s ongoing transformation and supporting broader efforts to enhance global competitiveness. Together, we are helping create the conditions that enable sustainable sector growth while further reinforcing investor confidence.”

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said: “As Abu Dhabi's real estate market continues to create compelling opportunities and attract strong demand, it is important that financing solutions evolve alongside it. Through our partnership with Modon, ADIB is introducing a first-of-its-kind offering in Abu Dhabi that transforms the home-buying experience by providing financing throughout the property development journey. By enabling eligible customers to finance up to 75% of a property's value during construction and through to handover, we are making homeownership more accessible while supporting the continued development of Abu Dhabi's real estate market.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “At Modon, innovation extends beyond the communities we create to how we make homeownership more accessible. Our partnership with ADIB represents a significant step forward in redefining off-plan home financing by introducing a game-changing financing solution marks a new chapter for Abu Dhabi’s real estate market. By unlocking easier access to Modon’s future developments, it expands opportunities for eligible buyers and enhances market accessibility.”

The partnership supports the continued development of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector by introducing an innovative financing framework that expands access to off-plan investment and creates greater flexibility for buyers and investors. It further reflects Modon’s and ADIB’s commitment to delivering forward-looking solutions that enhance the property ownership journey while supporting the emirate’s long-term ambitions.

For more information, visit www.modon.com or call 800 MODON.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Modon is at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. From real estate to hospitality, asset and investment management, events, catering and tourism, and urban infrastructure, we are bringing cities to life through delivering long-term and sustainable value.

For further information, please email:

press@modon.com

ir@modon.com

www.modon.com

Ahmed Abu Shehab

Public Relations and Communications, Modon

Ahmed.abushehab@modon.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

rkhattar@webershandwick.com

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 287 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile, and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets including Egypt, where it has 75 branches, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Banker, a Financial Times publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad, and Etisalat, and a wide range of financing products.

For media information, please visit www.adib.aeor contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

ADIB Head of Public Affairs

Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com