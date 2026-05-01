Dubai, UAE, Pramana, a Dubai-based PropTech platform, has launched on iOS, Android and online to address one of the most persistent and costly gaps in the UAE rental market: the absence of standardised property condition documentation at move-in and move-out.

Tenants across the UAE routinely hand over security deposits with no formal record of a property's condition at the start of a tenancy. When disputes arise at checkout, both sides rely on WhatsApp photographs, verbal agreements, or nothing at all. The result is a growing volume of cases at the Rental Disputes Centre that could have been prevented with a single timestamped, photo-backed document signed by both parties.

Pramana fixes this. The platform lets agents, landlords and property managers produce a RERA-aligned, timestamped, photo-backed property condition report with digital signatures in under 30 minutes, creating a clear and defensible record at every handover.

The launch comes as Dubai's rental market prepares for a significant wave of activity following the regional ceasefire. With handovers paused or delayed during the conflict period, and over 120,000 new units due for delivery in Dubai in 2026, the documentation gap is becoming more consequential, not less.

Anand Pajpani, Founder of Pramana, said: "I spent close to two decades as a landlord, property investor and property manager in the UK and UAE. When I moved to Dubai in August last year, I saw the same thing everywhere. People handing over deposits with nothing in writing, and either losing them at checkout or just accepting that they would. That's not a niche problem. It's the norm. Pramana exists to change that."

Pramana operates on a per-inspection fee model with no annual contracts, designed for Dubai's service-led real estate sector where agents and property managers handle most handover activity. Since launching in late December 2025, the platform has attracted interest from property professionals across the UAE, with early demand also emerging from Qatar and India as regional markets look for scalable handover documentation solutions.

The platform is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play under "Pramana Tenancy: UAE Rentals" and online at pramana.ae.

About Pramana

Pramana is a Dubai-based PropTech platform founded by Anand Pajpani, a property investor, landlord and property management professional with close to two decades of experience across the UK and UAE. Pramana produces RERA-aligned, timestamped, photo-backed property condition reports with digital signatures in under 30 minutes, giving agents, landlords, tenants and property managers the documentation they need to prevent rental deposit disputes before they start. Pramana is available on iOS, Android and online at pramana.ae.

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