Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, announced today it is now offering cyber resilience capabilities to organizations running Google Cloud SQL. The integration enables Cloud SQL customers to leverage Rubrik Security Cloud to protect their managed PostgreSQL databases with immutable, automated backups that add Rubrik’s enterprise-grade cyber resilience without disrupting their current database operations or recovery strategy.

Cloud SQL has become a foundational database service for enterprise applications, housing some of organizations' most critical production workloads. As these databases grow, so do customer requirements for comprehensive cyber resilience. The new integration delivers Rubrik’s enterprise-grade protection for Cloud SQL, helping joint customers defend against ransomware with air-gapped backups and rapid cross-region recovery at scale.

“Organizations shouldn't have to choose between cyber resilience and disaster recovery,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “With Google Cloud, we're giving our joint customers immutable backups that work alongside their existing disaster recovery strategy, so they can meet compliance requirements, protect against threats, and recover fast, all without changing their architecture.”

Key Features with Rubrik Security Cloud for Google Cloud SQL:

Unified cyber resilience: Manage Cloud SQL protection alongside Google Workspace, Google Compute Engine, and Google Kubernetes Engine from a single, intuitive interface.

Automated discovery and protection: Automatically discover new Cloud SQL instances and apply global policies.

Backup without tradeoffs: Delivers immutable backups that add enterprise-grade cyber resilience without disrupting existing database operations or disaster recovery strategies, and with no limit on retention periods.

Storage class flexibility: Choose Google Cloud Storage Archive, Coldline, or Nearline for backups to align cost with actual usage.

Meet compliance objectives: Use tag-based SLA policies to enforce consistent retention across every instance to meet compliance requirements automatically.

Rubrik Zero Labs found that organizations are facing an increased wave of cyberattacks, with 90% of IT and security leaders reporting cyberattacks in the previous year. The study also revealed that 35% of IT leaders cite securing data across varied ecosystems as their top challenge, followed closely by a lack of centralized management and visibility over cloud-based data. Rubrik Security Cloud for Cloud SQL provides resilience with a unified, automated approach for PostgreSQL databases, and addresses a growing need for protection in regulated industries that are scaling managed databases.

To learn more about how Rubrik is securing the future of the cloud, visit our booth (#7509) at Google Cloud Next (April 22-24), or check out our blog.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds. Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes.

Media Contact: RubrikUAE@teamlewis.com