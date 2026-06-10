Riyadh Air marks a key milestone with the first daily commercial flight on its newly arrived Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner between Riyadh and London Heathrow

State-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner elevates guest comfort and experience with pioneering in-flight entertainment, premium seating, and signature Saudi hospitality

This flight to LHR on the new aircraft represents the latest step in Riyadh Air’s ambitious journey to build a global network of over 100 destinations by 2030

Daily London route delivers seamless new connectivity for travelers flying from the UK onward to key destinations across such as Cairo, Jeddah, and much more

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air, the Kingdom’s new national carrier, today celebrated its first commercial (maiden) flight operated on its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which arrived in Riyadh from Boeing only five days earlier on June 5.

The daily service, flight RX401, departed from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (RUH) for London Heathrow (LHR) marking a major milestone in the airline's evolution and beginning a new era of travel and connectivity for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said: “This is the birth of the world’s newest airline and the celebration of another major milestone in Riyadh Air’s evolution into a world-class, global carrier. The departure of our first commercial flight on our brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner – just five days after its arrival in Riyadh – is the culmination of immense dedication from our team and partners. This daily service not only delivers a new standard of luxury and guest comfort, but it also brings vital new connectivity for passengers traveling from the UK onward to key destinations around the world.”

Riyadh Air has been operating daily flights between Riyadh and London Heathrow since October 2025 under its ‘Pathway to Perfect’ operational readiness program. This extensive phase ensured all systems were fully optimized ahead of today's first commercial flight on the newly delivered Dreamliner, which rolls out the complete Riyadh Air signature guest experience.

Riyadh Air’s first two 787 Dreamliners arrived in Riyadh on June 5, followed by a third on June 7 – with the delivery schedule of more aircraft continuing to help the airline reach its goal of connecting the Kingdom to 100 destinations by 2030.

Douglas added: “With our aircraft deliveries progressing at such an accelerated pace, we are thrilled to have been able to bring forward this first London flight on the new aircraft from its original schedule of July 1st. We are proud to deliver a new standard of excellence, welcoming guests to experience our signature Saudi hospitality and pioneering digital-first experience as we remain firmly on track to connect Riyadh with over 100 global destinations by 2030.”

Commenting on the occasion, Heathrow’s Chief Customer Officer, Ross Baker said: "As the world’s most connected airport, expanding passenger choice and strengthening our global reach is at the heart of what we do at Heathrow. Welcoming Riyadh Air's first commercial flight is a landmark moment for us and we're delighted they've chosen the UK's hub, with our aligned vision of delivering world-class service, as the place to launch this route. Our partnership together will unlock greater access not only the Middle East but to destinations across Asia and further afield."

The Riyadh-London route is served by daily flights on the following schedule:

Daily flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Riyadh on RX402: (All times local)

Depart LHR at 09:35

Arrive RUH at 18:05

Daily flights from Riyadh (RUH) to London Heathrow (LHR) on RX401: (All times local)

Depart RUH at 02:35

Arrive LHR at 07:30

Ticket purchases for the daily London route can be made through the Riyadh Air App, the Riyadh Air website at riyadhair.com, or through preferred travel providers and platforms. Guests are also invited to become ‘Founding Members’ of the airline’s loyalty program, Sfeer, ensuring a Best Offer Guarantee and complimentary Wi-Fi while earning rewards from their very first flight.

Premium Comfort and Style

Riyadh Air's new 787-9 Dreamliners offer a four-class configuration – Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy and Economy – each designed to deliver exceptional comfort and cutting-edge technology. This includes, for a truly personalized audio experience, Bluetooth audio connectivity and traditional physical audio jacks available at every seat, across all classes. Business Elite and Business share a fully flat-bed 1-2-1 layout, with AC Power USB-C and USB-A charging and immersive high-fidelity sound delivered directly into the headrests. Premium Economy's 2-3-2 layout features privacy headrest wings, additional storage, expandable surfaces, four USB-C charging points, while Economy offers 6-way adjustable headrests and two USB-C charging points in a 3-3-3 configuration. Throughout all classes, seats are ergonomically crafted with plush foam and premium fabrics for deep, restorative comfort.

The world’s most modern in-flight entertainment experience

Guests on Riyadh Air’s Dreamliners will experience one of the world's most modern in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems, offering a rich selection of over 500 movies and 600 TV series from partners like، Shahid, Disney+, HBO Max, and Warner Bros., complemented by 1,000 audio albums and playlists, via Panasonic Avionics’ innovative Astrova IFE system, which delivers pioneering technology including 'mobile-first' connectivity, cinema-quality visuals, wireless listening via Bluetooth® and USB-C charging.

Signature Onboard Hospitality

Riyadh Air guests will also experience restorative Saudi-made Kayanee in-flight products, with bespoke Disney amenity kits for younger travelers, the finest in-flight dining experience, luxurious bedding by John Horsfall and a customized wellness journey that touches all five senses to ensure a peaceful flight. Guests travelling in Business Elite and Business will receive exclusive Kayanee loungewear, while Premium Economy guests will be treated to a Kayanee loungewear top, ensuring every guest arrives feeling refreshed and at ease.

Sfeer: for a generation in motion

Guests can unlock exclusive benefits by joining Riyadh Air's loyalty program, Sfeer. The name Sfeer derives from the Arabic word for "Ambassador" and the English word "sphere," embodying the generous spirit of Saudi Arabia while fostering a global community. It offers a Best Offer Guarantee, including a range of unique benefits such as a "no points expiry" policy, the ability for members to share level points with friends and family, and complimentary onboard Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity.

The program is distinguished by its blend of community engagement with gamified experiences, featuring challenges and leaderboards, and is designed to be a comprehensive digital lifestyle ecosystem that provides value to a new generation of travelers both in the air and on the ground through exclusive partnerships and events. Early Sfeer members join an elite club of ‘The Founders’, who will receive priority access to bookings on new routes, along with other benefits.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a wholly owned PIF company, is redefining global travel as a full-service global carrier based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since its launch in March 2023, Riyadh Air has committed to building a modern, efficient fleet and embracing careful sustainability practices, focusing on responsible operations and thoughtful innovation throughout every journey. Each aircraft features advanced cabin interiors, next-generation digital inflight entertainment, and seamless connectivity, ensuring every guest enjoys a memorable experience. By 2030, Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations worldwide, with authentic Saudi hospitality at the heart of every flight.

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