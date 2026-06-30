Muscat/Berlin, Siemens Energy will supply key power generation technology and long-term service for the Misfah and Duqm Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects in Oman. With a planned capacity of nearly 2.6 gigawatts, the two combined-cycle power plants will increase the country’s electricity capacity by almost 20% and help deliver reliable power to more than 2 million people. Siemens Energy’s scope includes six F-class gas turbines, six generators and corresponding twenty-year long-term service agreements.

The power plants will support Oman’s growing need for additional power generation capacity in two strategically important locations: Misfah is located within one of the Sultanate’s largest electricity demand centers in the Muscat Governorate, while Duqm is positioned inside the Special Economic Zone at Duqm in Al Wusta Governorate, a key industrial and logistics hub on the Arabian Sea coast.

The projects are being developed by a consortium comprising Etihad Water and Electricity Company PJSC, Nebras Power Investment Management B.V., Bahwan Infrastructure Services LLC, and Korea Western Power Co.,Ltd. Doosan Enerbility, in consortium with SEPCO-3, is responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the plants, while Nama Power and Water Procurement Company will serve as the offtaker for the electricity generated.

In a visit to Siemens Energy’s gas turbine factory in Berlin this week, H.E. Salim Al Aufi, Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals, said: "The Misfah and Duqm projects reflect Oman's commitment to building a resilient and future-ready energy system. By working with leading technology providers such as Siemens Energy, and deploying advanced gas turbines with hydrogen co-firing capabilities, we are strengthening the reliability of electricity supply while supporting our long-term strategy to diversify the Sultanate's energy mix. This will help create the flexibility to increase the use of hydrogen over time as our energy transition progresses. This collaboration will further set the foundation for a lower-carbon power system, enhance energy security, and support the goals of Oman Vision 2040."

Karim Amin, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, added: “As the Sultanate continues to expand its industrial base and electricity infrastructure, flexible and reliable power will be critical in this next chapter, supporting grid stability and enabling greater integration of renewables in the system. We are proud to support this journey, and build on a strong legacy in Oman, by providing our cutting-edge gas turbines, expertise, and service capabilities to the flagship Misfah and Duqm power plants to deliver highly efficient energy and add a significant 2.6 GW to Oman’s power system, helping meet evolving demand and ambitious energy targets.”

The components for both projects will be produced within Siemens Energy’s manufacturing sites in Germany. The SGT5-4000F gas turbines will be manufactured in Berlin, while the SGen5-2000P generators will be manufactured in the city of Muelheim.

Contact for journalists

Alina Mezentseva

Press Spokesperson Middle East and Africa

E-mail: alina.mezentseva@siemens-energy.com

Sabine Sill

Press Spokesperson

E-mail: sabine.sill@siemens-energy.com

This press release and further material is available at www.siemens-energy.com/press

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Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power and heat generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers.

Its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa makes Siemens Energy a global market leader in renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 105,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €39.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. www.siemens-energy.com