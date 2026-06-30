Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – MoneyHash, the leading payment orchestration platform serving emerging and global markets, today announced a partnership with HyperPay, one of the leading e-payment gateways in the MENA region.

Through this partnership, merchants using MoneyHash can seamlessly access HyperPay's payment capabilities through a single integration, reducing implementation complexity while expanding payment coverage across Saudi Arabia, the GCC, Jordan, and neighboring markets.



Supporting Growth Across MENA

As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia continues to advance financial inclusion and digital transformation by expanding access to financial services and strengthening the financial sector's role in economic growth. Supporting these ambitions requires modern payment infrastructure that enables businesses to scale efficiently and deliver seamless payment experiences.

HyperPay's presence across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, and Lebanon strengthens MoneyHash's growing payment network, helping businesses access localized payment capabilities while simplifying regional expansion.



Unlocking the Power of Payment Orchestration

As digital commerce accelerates across the region, businesses increasingly require flexible and scalable payment infrastructure.

Through MoneyHash's payment orchestration platform, merchants can leverage HyperPay as part of a broader ecosystem of payment providers and financial services. By connecting through a single API, businesses gain access to intelligent routing, payment optimization, centralized reporting, and operational visibility.

This creates a foundation for more efficient integrated payment solutions and advanced payment processing solutions in MENA, enabling merchants to optimize performance while reducing operational complexity.

"Merchants today face increasing complexity in managing fragmented payment infrastructures across different markets," said Abdullah Khayat, Country Director & General Manager of Saudi Arabia at MoneyHash**. "Adding HyperPay to our network strengthens our ability to provide businesses with localized payment coverage while maintaining the simplicity and flexibility of a single integration."

Driving Regional Growth

The partnership combines HyperPay's regional payment expertise with MoneyHash's orchestration capabilities to help businesses centralize payment operations, improve transaction performance, and accelerate expansion across multiple markets.

As demand grows for scalable B2B payment solutions and B2B international payment solutions, merchants need infrastructure that supports growth without adding operational burden.

"At HyperPay, our mission is to accelerate the adoption of digital payments across the region," said Abdulrahman Al Malki, Chief of Sales & Revenue at HyperPay**. "Integrating with MoneyHash enables more businesses to access our payment capabilities while benefiting from the flexibility and efficiency that payment orchestration provides."

Together, MoneyHash and HyperPay are helping businesses simplify payment operations, optimize payment performance, and build scalable foundations for long-term growth across Saudi Arabia, the GCC, Jordan, and the wider MENA region.

About MoneyHash

MoneyHash is the first and leading payment orchestration platform built for emerging and global markets, delivering infrastructure-level payment solutions that mirror AWS's approach to cloud computing. The payment orchestration software enables multiple payment gateway integration through a single API, offering smart payment routing, multi-currency payment processing, and a unified dashboard for complete operational control. MoneyHash empowers businesses to turn payment complexity into competitive advantage, delivering the flexibility and scalability needed to scale across one of the world's most diverse and fastest-growing digital markets.

Learn more at www.moneyhash.io

About HyperPay

HyperPay is one of the leading e-payment gateways in the MENA region, operating across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain. Through secure and scalable payment solutions, including HyperSplits in Saudi Arabia, HyperPay enables businesses to accept, manage, and optimize digital payments while delivering seamless customer experiences.

Learn more at https://www.hyperpay.com/