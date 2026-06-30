Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Magna AI, Inc., the global integrated-value-chain sovereign AI transformation leader established through a partnership between Trend Micro and Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH), powered by NVIDIA, today launched MagnaVERSE™ at Global AI Show 2026 in Riyadh.

MagnaVERSE™ is Magna AI's unified AI software platform, bringing together models, agents, applications, infrastructure, and governance within a single operating environment. It serves as the intelligence layer where organizations can design, deploy, operate, and scale AI capabilities across the full lifecycle while maintaining operational control, visibility, compliance, and security.

"AI is rapidly becoming a foundational layer for economic growth, national competitiveness, and enterprise transformation. The challenge today is execution," said Dr. Moataz BinAli, Chief Executive Officer of Magna AI. "Most organizations understand the potential of AI. The harder challenge is deploying it securely, governing it effectively, and operating it at scale. MagnaVERSE™ was built to provide the capabilities required to move from AI ambition to AI execution."

The launch comes as organizations increasingly look to move agentic AI from experimentation into real-world operations. According to Gartner, more than 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by the end of 2027 due to escalating costs, unclear business value, and inadequate risk controls. MagnaVERSE™ is engineered to address these challenges by orchestrating agents, models, and workflows within a governed, production-grade environment.

The AI software platform aims to provide a sovereign-ready AI stack with data residency, access control, security, and compliance embedded into the architecture. Magna AI's forward-deployed engineering model connects AI directly to enterprise workloads, regulatory requirements, and national priorities, supporting transformation across sectors including government, financial services, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and smart cities.

As Saudi Arabia advances its AI ambitions under Vision 2030, the focus is increasingly shifting from access to technology toward the capability required to deploy, govern, secure, and scale AI effectively. Magna AI's role as Title Sponsor of Global AI Show 2026 reflects its commitment to helping governments and enterprises operationalize AI securely, responsibly, and at scale. Attendees at Global AI Show 2026 can experience MagnaVERSE™ first-hand at the Magna AI booth, while others can explore it online at https://magnaai.com/demo/magnaverse

About Magna AI

Magna AI is a global AI transformation company operating across the full integrated value chain, architecting the future of sovereign intelligence. Through a unified operating model spanning strategy, engineering, integration, and operations, Magna AI designs and delivers secure AI infrastructure, applications, and services that enable measurable, scalable, and long-term transformation. Powered by strategic industry collaborations and next generation technologies from NVIDIA, Wistron, and Trend Micro, Magna AI helps enterprises and governments evolve into intelligent, adaptive, and future ready organizations.

www.magnaai.com