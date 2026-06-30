Muscat: Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company marked its presence at the Future Ready Finance and Tax Transformation Forum Oman, with its Chief Financial Officer, Mr Hiriyanna Narayanaswamy, participating as a distinguished panellist at the event held on June 24, 2026, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Muscat.

The exclusive, invitation-only boardroom forum brought together leading CFOs, tax heads, finance executives, technology leaders and digital transformation decision-makers to discuss the future of finance, taxation, compliance and business transformation in Oman.

Mr Hiriyanna participated in a panel discussion titled “Preparing for the Future of Tax and E-Invoicing in Oman: Readiness, Challenges, and Opportunities”. The session explored Oman’s evolving tax and e-invoicing landscape, lessons from VAT implementation, technology and ERP readiness, data preparedness for future compliance requirements and the importance of closer collaboration between finance, tax, procurement and IT teams.

The panel also discussed how organisations can manage compliance risks while improving operational efficiency, and how digital tax initiatives can enhance overall business performance. The discussion was aligned with the growing need for companies in Oman to modernise finance functions, strengthen internal systems and prepare for a more transparent, technology-driven regulatory environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Hiriyanna said, “As Oman moves towards a more digital tax environment, organisations must look beyond system upgrades and focus on readiness across people, processes and data. E-invoicing will be an important step in this journey, helping businesses improve compliance, strengthen transparency and make finance functions more efficient.”

He added that businesses must build agile finance teams, invest in the right technology infrastructure and strengthen coordination between finance, tax, procurement and IT teams to prepare for long-term digital compliance.

Mr Hiriyanna’s participation reflected Al Maha Petroleum’s continued focus on financial discipline, governance, digital readiness and operational excellence in a fast-evolving business environment.

The forum provided a valuable platform for senior leaders to exchange perspectives on finance transformation, tax innovation, automation, risk management and operational excellence. It also highlighted the expanding role of senior leadership from the private sector in supporting Oman Vision 2040 objectives, driving business resilience and enabling sustainable growth.