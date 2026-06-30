Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group, has achieved CREST accreditation for its Security Operations Center (SOC), marking a major external validation of its SOC capabilities and the company’s overall operational excellence, confirming its ability to support organisations across Bahrain and the region in protecting their digital environments.

CREST is one of the world’s most respected accreditation bodies for cybersecurity operations, awarding accreditation to organisations that meet the highest international standards for the management and operation of Security Operations Centers. The accreditation places Beyon Cyber among a select group of SOC operators globally, with only 84 SOC operators worldwide and 17 across the region currently holding this accreditation.

The achievement confirms that Beyon Cyber’s SOC aligns with internationally recognised standards, including its processes, technical capabilities, service governance, and ability to monitor, detect, and respond to evolving cyber threats.

Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Cyber, said:

“Achieving CREST accreditation is an important milestone in our journey and is independent validation of the organizational maturity and the specialized expertise and capability within our Security Operations Center. This internationally recognised accreditation reinforces our customers and partners’ confidence in the service we provide as well as our commitment to monitoring, detecting, and responding to cyber threats effectively and in line with global standards.”

The accreditation adds to Beyon Cyber's growing portfolio of achievements in cybersecurity and has resulted in the company being listed as a CREST-accredited member company on the CREST global directory.

Beyon Cyber continues to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities to help enterprises and government organisations protect critical digital environments and build long-term cyber resilience.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

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About Beyon Cyber

Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon group, is a cybersecurity provider operating the largest private sector CSOC (Cybersecurity Operations Centre) in Bahrain, leveraging an exclusive network of global partnerships to provide simple, cost-effective, world-class security services to customers. Beyon Cyber offers a complete portfolio of ready to be deployed turn-key solutions, advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, as well as managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and the region.

For more information, please visit www.beyoncyber.com or contact info@beyoncyber.com