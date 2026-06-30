Dubai, UAE - Neuratia Labs announced the launch of the Neuratia Research Fellows Program 2026, a fully sponsored six-month global fellowship designed to support researchers advancing the frontiers of neuroscience, neurotechnology, artificial intelligence, computational neuroscience, and precision brain health.

The program reflects Neuratia Labs’ long-term commitment to strengthening the scientific infrastructure that underpins modern brain research. As neuroscience increasingly becomes data-intensive and interdisciplinary, researchers require more than funding-they need robust computational infrastructure, methodological rigor, expert mentorship, and an environment designed to produce reproducible, high-impact science.

The Neuratia Research Fellows Program has been established to provide exactly that.

Selected fellows will receive comprehensive research support, including access to ONYX Research Cloud, Neuratia Labs’ cloud-native neuroinformatics platform, alongside individualized mentorship, study design guidance, computational neuroscience support, statistical consulting, publication assistance, and opportunities to collaborate within an international network of researchers, clinicians, and innovators.

The fellowship is open to PhD candidates, postdoctoral researchers, MBBS students, MD residents, faculty members, clinical researchers, early-career investigators, and independent scientists working across neuroscience and related disciplines.

“The future of brain health depends not only on scientific breakthroughs, but on the infrastructure that enables those breakthroughs,” said Affaan Shaikh, Founder and CEO of Neuratia Labs. “Outstanding researchers are often constrained by fragmented data, inconsistent methodologies, and limited computational resources. Through the Neuratia Research Fellows Program, we are investing in the people shaping the future of neuroscience by providing the infrastructure, mentorship, and collaborative environment needed to produce rigorous, reproducible, and clinically meaningful research.”

The fellowship is designed around the principles that define modern scientific excellence: reproducibility, collaboration, transparency, and translational impact. Fellows will work within an ecosystem that supports every stage of the research lifecycle, from study design and data processing to biomarker analysis, scientific publication, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Over the course of six months, fellows will receive:

Full access to ONYX Research Cloud

Individual mentorship from researchers and domain experts

Research methodology, computational neuroscience, and statistical analysis support

Publication guidance and collaborative authorship opportunities

An official Neuratia Research Fellowship Certificate and digital credential

Membership in Neuratia Labs’ global neuroscience research community

Applications for the inaugural 2026 cohort open on 1 July 2026 and close on 31 July 2026. The fellowship is fully sponsored, representing an estimated value of US$5,000 per selected fellow.

Researchers interested in applying or learning more can visit www.neuratialabs.com/fellows.

About Neuratia Labs

Neuratia Labs is a neurotechnology company building the infrastructure for the future of brain research. Through its flagship platform, ONYX Research Cloud, the company is developing the reproducibility and biomarker infrastructure layer for neuroinformatics, enabling researchers, healthcare institutions, and industry partners to transform brain data into reproducible science and validated digital biomarkers. Neuratia Labs’ long-term vision is to advance precision brain health by building the computational foundation for longitudinal brain intelligence.

Contact

Neuratia Labs | Dubai, Mumbai

Email: info@neuratialabs.com

Website: www.neuratialabs.com