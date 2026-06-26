RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has suspended travel by its citizens to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the Ebola virus.

The Kingdom also suspended the issuance of all types of visas and entry into the Kingdom for individuals arriving from these three countries.

These are part of additional precautionary measures to mitigate the risks associated with the Ebola outbreak. The newly introduced restrictions also apply to travelers arriving via third countries who have stayed in any of the three affected countries during the 21 days before entering the Kingdom.

The Saudi Public Health Authority (Weqaya) affirmed that the Kingdom’s health risk monitoring and response system is operating continuously and proactively in coordination with relevant national and international entities to safeguard public health for citizens, residents, and visitors, while also contributing to global health security.

The Kingdom had previously strengthened precautionary measures for travelers arriving from countries neighboring the outbreak areas—namely Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville)—by enhancing health screening procedures at points of entry, reinforcing health monitoring, and activating early response mechanisms.

The Weqaya reassured citizens, residents, and visitors that the overall public health situation in the Kingdom remains stable and is being closely monitored. Since the implementation of these precautionary measures, the Kingdom has not recorded any confirmed or suspected cases of Ebola. Weqaya emphasized that these measures are routine preventive actions undertaken as part of the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to protecting public health and preventing the spread of disease.

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