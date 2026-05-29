MAKKAH — Abdulaziz Abdulbaqi, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, affirmed that the overall health condition of the pilgrims remains stable and reassuring. “There were no outbreaks of diseases or significant health threats reported, thanks to an advanced and highly efficient healthcare system,” he said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson said that the total number of health services delivered to pilgrims had exceeded 1.2 million by Dhul Hijjah 10, Wednesday. He underscored the scale and effectiveness of the healthcare efforts during the Hajj season.

Abdulbaqi reiterated that pilgrims’ health continues to be stable, with no major health threats, emphasizing the ongoing operation of a comprehensive and integrated healthcare system. He also highlighted a 79 percent compliance rate among pilgrims in using umbrellas, one of the approved preventative measures to minimize direct sun exposure.

According to Ministry of Health data, a total of 49,900 individuals have benefited from health center and urgent care services. Emergency departments received 41,700 cases, outpatient clinics treated 14,500 patients, and 4,900 cases were admitted to hospitals. In addition, 29 open-heart surgeries, 251 catheterizations, and 337 other surgical procedures were successfully performed.

Medical teams also efficiently treated 466 cases of heat exhaustion, operating within a field-based system designed for rapid response and enhanced medical intervention across multiple locations. Moreover, the unified call center 937 received over one million calls, reflecting high public engagement with healthcare services.

The health system continues to operate with exceptional efficiency, guided by proactive planning and an integrated, high-quality services framework. This ensures the delivery of advanced and safe medical care to pilgrims and underscores the system’s steadfast commitment to maintaining the highest standards of healthcare throughout the Hajj season.

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