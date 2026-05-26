Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced the operating hours of its services during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

- All emergency departments and the Ambulance Service will continue to operate as normal, 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week for medical emergencies and individuals requiring emergency medical assistance.

- The Pediatric Emergency Centers will remain open 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week for medical emergencies involving children under the age of 14 years.

- The Nesma'ak 16060 call center and the 16000 Government Healthcare Hotline will continue to operate 24/7.

- All HMC Outpatient clinics will be closed from Tuesday, May 26, to Thursday, 28 May and will re-open on Sunday 31 May.

Patients with scheduled outpatient appointments during the Eid period will be contacted if there is any change to their scheduled date.

- The Urgent Consultation Service (accessed via 16000) will be closed from Tuesday 26 May and will re-open on May 31.

- Medication Home Delivery (accessed via 16000) will be closed from May 26 to 28, and will resume operations on 31 May. Any patient in need of medication during that period are advised to visit their Primary Health Care pharmacy or the nearest Emergency Department pharmacy.

- The National Mental Health Helpline (accessed via 16000) will be closed during the Eid Holiday and re-open 30 May.

- Therapeutic Dietetics and Nutrition Services (accessed via 16060):

- At Hamad General Hospital will be operating on 26 and 28 May (closed 27 May) from 7 am to 12 pm, and will resume regular operations on 31 May.

- At Al Wakra Hospital, Dietetics and Nutrition will be operating on 28 May only from 8am to 1pm and will resume regular operations on 31 May.

- The Qatar National Blood Donation Center will be open according to the following schedule:

26 May: 9am to 9pm

27 May to 29 May: Closed

30 May: 9am to 9pm

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