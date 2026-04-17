Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud has issued a circular adopting the valid national ID (QID) card for residents in place of the health card when visiting Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, and other government health sector institutions.

The circular clarified that the previously approved fees for the health card and its annual renewal will continue to be collected from residents. Upon presenting the national ID (QID) card, the health number will be verified through systems in place at health institutions, and the necessary healthcare services will be provided.

Circular No. (10) of 2026 stipulates the discontinuation of printing health cards for residents.

It is worth noting that the Ministry had announced in September 2025 a decision by the Minister of Public Health to adopt the national ID (QID) card for Qatari citizens in place of the health card, free of charge.

The Ministry has urged citizens and residents to carry their national ID cards when visiting health facilities.

This move comes as part of the Ministry’s efforts to simplify administrative procedures and standardise official documents used in government transactions, thereby contributing to improving the patient experience.

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