Includes mobile rest areas, free health screenings, and hydration stations across key delivery zones.

With PepsiCo joining the initiative as Official Refreshment and Snack Partner, helping keep delivery workers refreshed throughout the summer.

Open to every delivery worker in the UAE, regardless of which platform they work for.

Dubai, UAE – Careem, in partnership with MAJRA National CSR Fund, has launched its 2026 Captain Summer Initiatives, a four-month programme of practical, on-the-ground support for delivery workers across the UAE during the country's most demanding season.

Running from June to September across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Ain,the programme is expected to benefit more than 80,000 delivery workers this summer, and it is open to every delivery worker in the UAE, regardless of which platform they work for.

The programme includes air-conditioned mobile rest areas stationed at high-traffic locations, giving workers a safe space to pause, cool down, and rehydrate between deliveries. In partnership with Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), Careem will also provide free on-ground health screenings throughout the summer. Captains will have access to free ice cream, fresh fruit juices, and cold water stations positioned across key delivery zones.

As the Official Refreshment and Snack Partner, PepsiCo is providing a range of beverages and snacks throughout the initiative, helping delivery workers stay refreshed from June through September.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder of Careem, said: "Captains are the heart of Careem and the high quality of daily life that all of us enjoy across the UAE. We are grateful to MAJRA for this impactful partnership that looks after all captains, regardless of their platform. This year, we are expanding the program to four cities, running it for four months, and adding health screenings to keep every captain fresh and healthy."

Sarah Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of MAJRA National CSR Fund, said:"The UAE's approach to social responsibility has always been about raising the bar for

everyone, not just those within a single organisation's reach. This initiative demonstrates

what is possible when companies come together around a shared purpose. We are proud to partner with Careem and PepsiCo to deliver practical support for delivery workers across the UAE, and we see this as the beginning of a broader movement. We invite other organisations across the private sector to join us in expanding this initiative so that together we can build a stronger culture of corporate responsibility and create greater social impact for the people who keep our communities moving every day."

Wael Ismail, VP of Corporate Affairs for Pepsico MENAPAK, said: "We're proud to join Careem and MAJRA in supporting delivery workers across the UAE. They are a familiar and critical part of everyday life in our communities, and by providing refreshments and snacks throughout the summer, we hope to make their well-earned breaks a little more refreshing during the warmer months."

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses.

For all media enquiries

careem@houseofcomms.com

About MAJRA National CSR Fund

MAJRA is the UAE's National CSR Fund, established to advance responsible business practices and strengthen partnerships between the public, private and third sectors. Through strategic collaboration and innovative programmes, MAJRA enables organisations to generate measurable social impact while contributing to the UAE's sustainable development priorities.