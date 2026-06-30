CAIRO, Egypt — Arady Misr, an Egyptian digital land marketplace, announced that it will soon launch Arady Shares, a platform that will allow investors to acquire fractional ownership interests in land through investments starting from as little as one square meter.



The platform is designed to broaden access to land investment, an asset class that has traditionally required substantial capital, by enabling individuals to participate through smaller investment amounts.



Arady Misr said the investment structure is being developed in partnership with one of Egypt’s leading asset management companies and is intended to operate through a Real Estate Investment Fund, subject to the approvals of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and all applicable regulatory requirements.



According to the company, the fund structure will provide investors with a professionally managed and transparent investment framework, including institutional governance, risk management, and defined investment and exit mechanisms.



Ahead of the launch, Arady Misr has invited owners of underutilized land across Egypt to submit their properties through www.aradymisr.com for evaluation and potential inclusion on the platform.



The company said every submitted property will undergo comprehensive technical, legal, planning, and investment due diligence, including site assessments and highest-and-best-use analysis, before being approved for listing.



Approved land assets will be offered to investors through fractional ownership and subsequently presented to real estate developers for potential development projects. Investors will participate in returns generated from the appreciation and development of the underlying land in proportion to their ownership interests.



The company said the platform is also intended to provide developers with access to development-ready land opportunities without requiring significant upfront capital to acquire land.



Arady Misr added that it uses artificial intelligence, geospatial analytics, and real estate data to identify, evaluate, and select investment opportunities before presenting them to investors.



Hamed El Tahhan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arady Misr, said:



“Arady Shares is designed to expand access to land investment by allowing individuals to participate through fractional ownership. For the first time in Egypt, anyone will be able to invest directly in land starting from just one square meter, opening access to one of the country’s most valuable asset classes to millions of Egyptians.”



He added:

“Our objective is to create an institutional investment ecosystem that connects landowners, investors, asset managers, and real estate developers while improving transparency and efficiency in Egypt’s land market. By transforming underutilized land into professionally managed investment opportunities, we aim to unlock new sources of value for landowners, investors, developers, and the broader Egyptian economy.”



Arady Misr expects the platform to broaden participation in Egypt’s real estate investment market, activate underutilized land assets, and increase the supply of development-ready land.



The company said registrations from landowners are now open through www.aradymisr.com, ahead of the platform’s official launch.