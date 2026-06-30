Doha, Qatar – MEEZA, Qatar's leading Managed IT Services and Data Centres provider, today announced the successful completion and delivery of its 4 Megawatt (MW) Data Centre expansion project. The facility was officially handed over to a leading global hyper-scaler on 21 June 2026, following the signing of the Ready for Service (RFS) certificate, marking the successful completion of one of MEEZA's most strategic dDigital Infrastructure projects.

The project was completed and delivered Nine Months ahead of the contractual deadline, demonstrating MEEZA's exceptional execution capabilities, engineering excellence, and commitment to delivering world-class digital infrastructure that meets the highest international standards.

The 4MW expansion, originally announced in early 2025, was subsequently secured under a long-term agreement with a global hyper-scaler valued at more than QAR 350 million over a period exceeding ten years. The successful early delivery enables the customer to accelerate the deployment of its cloud and digital services while further strengthening Qatar's position as a regional hub for advanced digital infrastructure.

The project also achieved an outstanding safety milestone, recording more than 871,000 working hours without a single Lost Time Incident (LTI), Medical Treatment Case (MTC), or environmental incident. This achievement reflects MEEZA's unwavering commitment to delivering complex projects with the highest standards of quality, safety, and operational excellence.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Mohamed Ali Al-Ghaithani, Chief Executive Officer of MEEZA, said: "The successful delivery of this expansion ahead of schedule reflects MEEZA's ability to execute complex, large-scale infrastructure projects with Agility, Quality, Precision and highest standards of safety. Completing the project Nine Months early demonstrates the dedication of our teams and reinforces the confidence that global technology leaders place in MEEZA as their trusted Digital infrastructure partner."

He added:

"As demand for Cloud Services, Artificial Intelligence, and high-performance computing continues to accelerate, MEEZA remains committed to investing in world-class Digital Infrastructure that supports Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 and positions the country as a preferred destination for hyperscale cloud investments."

The new capacity has been integrated into MEEZA's state-of-the-art Data Centre ecosystem, designed to provide high availability, resilience, scalability, and energy-efficient operations. The facility is engineered to support mission-critical Cloud workloads, Artificial Intelligence platforms, high-performance computing, and Digital services for regional and global customers.

This achievement further strengthens MEEZA's position as Qatar's leading digital infrastructure provider and highlights its continued role in enabling the country's Digital Transformation while supporting the growth of the regional Cloud Ecosystem.

About MEEZA

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

MEEZA has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Best ICT Service Provider Award for two consecutive years, 2023, 2024 and 2025, in addition to the Best Cloud Solution Award of the Year 2022 at the Qatar Digital Business Awards, presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In addition, MEEZA won Most Innovative ICT Services Provider Award of the Year 2023 in Qatar by Global Business Outlook Awards. These prestigious recognitions highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding services for our clients.

For more information, please visit: meeza.ne