Riyadh, Umm Al-Qura University, and the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) announced the launch of the Expressions of Interest (EOI) phase for the completion and operation of Umm Al-Qura University Hospital in the Makkah Region, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model through a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Maintain (DBFOM) contract for a period of 30 years. The Project aims to revitalize a strategic state asset by activating an existing hospital and transforming it into a fully integrated university hospital operating at full capacity, with a total capacity of 391 beds.

The scope of the Project includes the rehabilitation and completion of the remaining construction works for the hospital, in addition to its full operation through the delivery of integrated clinical and healthcare services, including inpatient, outpatient, emergency, surgical, and diagnostic services, along with the provision of core medical specialties and the management of facilities and supporting medical services.

The Umm Al-Qura University Hospital Project supports medical education, training, and scientific research for national talent, alongside the delivery of high-quality specialized and secondary healthcare services to the population of the region. The Project is centered on enhancing the optimal use of state assets and achieving financial sustainability in line with Saudi Vision 2030, by enabling the private sector to equip and operate the assets to improve the efficiency of government spending, manage human capital, and ensure integration with the University's medical education and training programs in line with market needs and international best practices.

Local and international investors, financial institutions, and operators are invited to visit the NCP website at www.ncp.gov.sa for more information about the project and to request the EOI document. Interested investors should submit their EOI by July 21 at 11:59 PM KSA time.