  • Etihad gifted passengers limited-edition branded Summer Essentials Kits on the first flight of each seasonal destination

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, brings the heat this summer with a full schedule of seasonal routes to trending destinations across Europe and Africa. To have travellers beach-ready from the second they touchdown, Etihad will gift guests a limited-edition Summer Essentials Kit, thoughtfully curated and inspired by the airline’s summer network.

To kick-start the summer season, Etihad will launch new flights to Krakow (from 11 June), Palma de Mallorca (from 12 June) and Zanzibar (from 14 June) this week as part of the airline’s ambitious and ongoing network expansion. Additionally , Etihad will resume five seasonal routes to trending hotspots on everyone’s summer bucket-list, giving direct access for holiday-makers to some of Europe’s most popular destinations: Malaga (from 15 June), Mykonos (from 15 June), Santorini (from 16 June) and Nice (19 June); complemented by the resumption of its Al Alamein route (from 16 July) which launched last summer, Egypt’s hidden gem on the Mediterranean coast.

Onboard the first flights of all eight seasonal routes, guests will be gifted a limited-edition, Etihad-branded Summer Essentials Kit which comes in a waterproof backpack celebrating the return of seasonal favourites and the launch of exciting new routes. Inside guests will find a waterproof phone pouch to allow travellers to capture every extraordinary moment, hydration must-haves for the summer heat like one-shot electrolytes, Al Ain flavoured sparkling water and a ginger brew drink, and a handy pack of water wipes.

The kits aim to elevate the guest journey through a thoughtfully curated package that enhances comfort, inspires exploration, and creates memorable touchpoints; guests will step off the plane beach-ready and well-equipped to sink straight into the sand from the moment they touch down. The branded Etihad items focus on guest wellbeing, while maintaining the essence of vibrancy, thoughtful care and fun, inspired by vibrant summer cities and coastal destinations, the kit blends wellbeing essentials and practical items into an indispensable companion for every city stroll or beach escape.

Krakow - from 11 June 2026

Flight

From

Departure

To

Arrival

Days

Aircraft

EY163

Abu Dhabi 

02:45 

Krakow 

06:55

Mon, Thu, Sat  

A321LR 

EY164 

Krakow

11:20

Abu Dhabi 

19:00 

Mon, Thu, Sat

A321LR 

Palma de Mallorca - from 12 June 2026

Flight

From

Departure

To

Arrival

Days

Aircraft

EY115 

Abu Dhabi 

02:55

Palma 

08:15 

Tue, Fri, Sun  

A321LR 

EY116 

Palma 

10:30 

Abu Dhabi 

19:00 

Tue, Fri, Sun 

A321LR 

Zanzibar - from 14 June 2026

Flight

From

Departure

To

Arrival

Days

Aircraft

EY791

Abu Dhabi 

08:50 

Zanzibar 

13:30

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun  

A320 

EY792

Zanzibar

17:50

Abu Dhabi 

00:30+1

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

A320 

Malaga - from 15 June 2026

Flight

From

Departure

To

Arrival

Days

Aircraft

EY107

Abu Dhabi 

02:45 

Malaga

08:20

Mon, Thu, Sun 

B787-9

EY108

Malaga

09:55

Abu Dhabi 

19:10 

Mon, Thu, Sun

B787-9

*Etihad will operate an additional flight on Fridays from Abu Dhabi to Malaga from 29 June to 31 August

Mykonos - from 15 June 2026

Flight

From

Departure

To

Arrival

Days

Aircraft

EY185

Abu Dhabi 

07:55

Mykonos

11:30

Mon, Fri  

A320

EY185

Mykonos

12:25

Athens

13:10 

Mon, Fri 

A320

EY185

Athens

14:30

Abu Dhabi 

20:10

Mon, Fri 

A320

Santorini - from 16 June 2026

Flight

From

Departure

To

Arrival

Days

Aircraft

EY183

Abu Dhabi 

07:55

Santorini

11:20

Tue, Sat

A320 

EY183

Santorini

12:15

Athens

13:05

Tue, Sat

A320 

EY183

Athens

14:25

Abu Dhabi 

20:10

Tue

A320

EY183

Athens

15:20

Abu Dhabi 

21:05

Sat

A320

Nice - from 19 June 2026

Flight

From

Departure

To

Arrival

Days

Aircraft

EY037

Abu Dhabi 

02:45

Nice 

07:20

Fri, Sun  

B787-9

EY038

Nice

10:55

Abu Dhabi 

19:00 

Fri, Sun 

B787-9

Al Alamein - from 16 July 2026

Flight

From

Departure

To

Arrival

Days

Aircraft

EY721

Abu Dhabi 

09:20 

Al Alamein

12:20

Thu, Sun  

A320 

EY722

Al Alamein

13:20

Abu Dhabi 

18:15

Thu, Sun

A320 

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer
Etihad Airways
Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae