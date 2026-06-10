Etihad gifted passengers limited-edition branded Summer Essentials Kits on the first flight of each seasonal destination

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, brings the heat this summer with a full schedule of seasonal routes to trending destinations across Europe and Africa. To have travellers beach-ready from the second they touchdown, Etihad will gift guests a limited-edition Summer Essentials Kit, thoughtfully curated and inspired by the airline’s summer network.

To kick-start the summer season, Etihad will launch new flights to Krakow (from 11 June), Palma de Mallorca (from 12 June) and Zanzibar (from 14 June) this week as part of the airline’s ambitious and ongoing network expansion. Additionally , Etihad will resume five seasonal routes to trending hotspots on everyone’s summer bucket-list, giving direct access for holiday-makers to some of Europe’s most popular destinations: Malaga (from 15 June), Mykonos (from 15 June), Santorini (from 16 June) and Nice (19 June); complemented by the resumption of its Al Alamein route (from 16 July) which launched last summer, Egypt’s hidden gem on the Mediterranean coast.

Onboard the first flights of all eight seasonal routes, guests will be gifted a limited-edition, Etihad-branded Summer Essentials Kit which comes in a waterproof backpack celebrating the return of seasonal favourites and the launch of exciting new routes. Inside guests will find a waterproof phone pouch to allow travellers to capture every extraordinary moment, hydration must-haves for the summer heat like one-shot electrolytes, Al Ain flavoured sparkling water and a ginger brew drink, and a handy pack of water wipes.

The kits aim to elevate the guest journey through a thoughtfully curated package that enhances comfort, inspires exploration, and creates memorable touchpoints; guests will step off the plane beach-ready and well-equipped to sink straight into the sand from the moment they touch down. The branded Etihad items focus on guest wellbeing, while maintaining the essence of vibrancy, thoughtful care and fun, inspired by vibrant summer cities and coastal destinations, the kit blends wellbeing essentials and practical items into an indispensable companion for every city stroll or beach escape.

Krakow - from 11 June 2026

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY163 Abu Dhabi 02:45 Krakow 06:55 Mon, Thu, Sat A321LR EY164 Krakow 11:20 Abu Dhabi 19:00 Mon, Thu, Sat A321LR

Palma de Mallorca - from 12 June 2026

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY115 Abu Dhabi 02:55 Palma 08:15 Tue, Fri, Sun A321LR EY116 Palma 10:30 Abu Dhabi 19:00 Tue, Fri, Sun A321LR

Zanzibar - from 14 June 2026

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY791 Abu Dhabi 08:50 Zanzibar 13:30 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun A320 EY792 Zanzibar 17:50 Abu Dhabi 00:30+1 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun A320

Malaga - from 15 June 2026

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY107 Abu Dhabi 02:45 Malaga 08:20 Mon, Thu, Sun B787-9 EY108 Malaga 09:55 Abu Dhabi 19:10 Mon, Thu, Sun B787-9

*Etihad will operate an additional flight on Fridays from Abu Dhabi to Malaga from 29 June to 31 August

Mykonos - from 15 June 2026

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY185 Abu Dhabi 07:55 Mykonos 11:30 Mon, Fri A320 EY185 Mykonos 12:25 Athens 13:10 Mon, Fri A320 EY185 Athens 14:30 Abu Dhabi 20:10 Mon, Fri A320

Santorini - from 16 June 2026

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY183 Abu Dhabi 07:55 Santorini 11:20 Tue, Sat A320 EY183 Santorini 12:15 Athens 13:05 Tue, Sat A320 EY183 Athens 14:25 Abu Dhabi 20:10 Tue A320 EY183 Athens 15:20 Abu Dhabi 21:05 Sat A320

Nice - from 19 June 2026

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY037 Abu Dhabi 02:45 Nice 07:20 Fri, Sun B787-9 EY038 Nice 10:55 Abu Dhabi 19:00 Fri, Sun B787-9

Al Alamein - from 16 July 2026

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY721 Abu Dhabi 09:20 Al Alamein 12:20 Thu, Sun A320 EY722 Al Alamein 13:20 Abu Dhabi 18:15 Thu, Sun A320

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae