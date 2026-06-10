PHOTO
- Etihad gifted passengers limited-edition branded Summer Essentials Kits on the first flight of each seasonal destination
Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, brings the heat this summer with a full schedule of seasonal routes to trending destinations across Europe and Africa. To have travellers beach-ready from the second they touchdown, Etihad will gift guests a limited-edition Summer Essentials Kit, thoughtfully curated and inspired by the airline’s summer network.
To kick-start the summer season, Etihad will launch new flights to Krakow (from 11 June), Palma de Mallorca (from 12 June) and Zanzibar (from 14 June) this week as part of the airline’s ambitious and ongoing network expansion. Additionally , Etihad will resume five seasonal routes to trending hotspots on everyone’s summer bucket-list, giving direct access for holiday-makers to some of Europe’s most popular destinations: Malaga (from 15 June), Mykonos (from 15 June), Santorini (from 16 June) and Nice (19 June); complemented by the resumption of its Al Alamein route (from 16 July) which launched last summer, Egypt’s hidden gem on the Mediterranean coast.
Onboard the first flights of all eight seasonal routes, guests will be gifted a limited-edition, Etihad-branded Summer Essentials Kit which comes in a waterproof backpack celebrating the return of seasonal favourites and the launch of exciting new routes. Inside guests will find a waterproof phone pouch to allow travellers to capture every extraordinary moment, hydration must-haves for the summer heat like one-shot electrolytes, Al Ain flavoured sparkling water and a ginger brew drink, and a handy pack of water wipes.
The kits aim to elevate the guest journey through a thoughtfully curated package that enhances comfort, inspires exploration, and creates memorable touchpoints; guests will step off the plane beach-ready and well-equipped to sink straight into the sand from the moment they touch down. The branded Etihad items focus on guest wellbeing, while maintaining the essence of vibrancy, thoughtful care and fun, inspired by vibrant summer cities and coastal destinations, the kit blends wellbeing essentials and practical items into an indispensable companion for every city stroll or beach escape.
Krakow - from 11 June 2026
|
Flight
|
From
|
Departure
|
To
|
Arrival
|
Days
|
Aircraft
|
EY163
|
Abu Dhabi
|
02:45
|
Krakow
|
06:55
|
Mon, Thu, Sat
|
A321LR
|
EY164
|
Krakow
|
11:20
|
Abu Dhabi
|
19:00
|
Mon, Thu, Sat
|
A321LR
Palma de Mallorca - from 12 June 2026
|
Flight
|
From
|
Departure
|
To
|
Arrival
|
Days
|
Aircraft
|
EY115
|
Abu Dhabi
|
02:55
|
Palma
|
08:15
|
Tue, Fri, Sun
|
A321LR
|
EY116
|
Palma
|
10:30
|
Abu Dhabi
|
19:00
|
Tue, Fri, Sun
|
A321LR
Zanzibar - from 14 June 2026
|
Flight
|
From
|
Departure
|
To
|
Arrival
|
Days
|
Aircraft
|
EY791
|
Abu Dhabi
|
08:50
|
Zanzibar
|
13:30
|
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|
A320
|
EY792
|
Zanzibar
|
17:50
|
Abu Dhabi
|
00:30+1
|
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|
A320
Malaga - from 15 June 2026
|
Flight
|
From
|
Departure
|
To
|
Arrival
|
Days
|
Aircraft
|
EY107
|
Abu Dhabi
|
02:45
|
Malaga
|
08:20
|
Mon, Thu, Sun
|
B787-9
|
EY108
|
Malaga
|
09:55
|
Abu Dhabi
|
19:10
|
Mon, Thu, Sun
|
B787-9
*Etihad will operate an additional flight on Fridays from Abu Dhabi to Malaga from 29 June to 31 August
Mykonos - from 15 June 2026
|
Flight
|
From
|
Departure
|
To
|
Arrival
|
Days
|
Aircraft
|
EY185
|
Abu Dhabi
|
07:55
|
Mykonos
|
11:30
|
Mon, Fri
|
A320
|
EY185
|
Mykonos
|
12:25
|
Athens
|
13:10
|
Mon, Fri
|
A320
|
EY185
|
Athens
|
14:30
|
Abu Dhabi
|
20:10
|
Mon, Fri
|
A320
Santorini - from 16 June 2026
|
Flight
|
From
|
Departure
|
To
|
Arrival
|
Days
|
Aircraft
|
EY183
|
Abu Dhabi
|
07:55
|
Santorini
|
11:20
|
Tue, Sat
|
A320
|
EY183
|
Santorini
|
12:15
|
Athens
|
13:05
|
Tue, Sat
|
A320
|
EY183
|
Athens
|
14:25
|
Abu Dhabi
|
20:10
|
Tue
|
A320
|
EY183
|
Athens
|
15:20
|
Abu Dhabi
|
21:05
|
Sat
|
A320
Nice - from 19 June 2026
|
Flight
|
From
|
Departure
|
To
|
Arrival
|
Days
|
Aircraft
|
EY037
|
Abu Dhabi
|
02:45
|
Nice
|
07:20
|
Fri, Sun
|
B787-9
|
EY038
|
Nice
|
10:55
|
Abu Dhabi
|
19:00
|
Fri, Sun
|
B787-9
Al Alamein - from 16 July 2026
|
Flight
|
From
|
Departure
|
To
|
Arrival
|
Days
|
Aircraft
|
EY721
|
Abu Dhabi
|
09:20
|
Al Alamein
|
12:20
|
Thu, Sun
|
A320
|
EY722
|
Al Alamein
|
13:20
|
Abu Dhabi
|
18:15
|
Thu, Sun
|
A320
About Etihad Airways
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.
For further details:
Duty Media Officer
Etihad Airways
Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae