MUSCAT: BankDhofar is reinforcing its position in Oman’s banking and protection services landscape with a travel insurance proposition designed to deliver convenience, flexibility and comprehensive coverage for customers during the busy holiday travel season.

Rather than offering travel insurance as a standalone product, BankDhofar integrates it within a broader bancassurance ecosystem is underwritten by Dhofar Insurance .This approach enables customers to access protection solutions directly through the bank’s digital platforms and branch network, ensuring a streamlined experience that aligns with modern, on-the-go lifestyles.

The bank’s travel insurance offering typically includes core protections such as emergency medical coverage while travelling abroad, compensation for trip cancellations or interruptions, protection against lost or delayed baggage, and cover for flight delays or missed connections. In addition, customers benefit from personal accident protection and round-the-clock emergency assistance services, providing reassurance across both leisure and business travel segments.

The bank has also prioritised digital enablement, allowing customers to access and activate insurance solutions through mobile banking channels and partner digital platforms. This reflects a broader shift in customer expectations, where simplicity, speed and mobile-first access are central to financial decision-making, particularly during peak holiday periods.

BankDhofar’s travel insurance framework is designed to serve a diverse customer base. Budget-conscious travellers can opt for essential coverage focused on medical emergencies and core travel risks, while families benefit from broader protection that can extend to dependents and baggage-related incidents. Frequent travellers and business customers can access more comprehensive multi-trip solutions through bancassurance partnerships, while premium clients benefit from enhanced lifestyle-linked protection bundled with exclusive banking services.

This segmented approach reflects BankDhofar’s strategy of tailoring financial protection to different travel behaviours and income groups, ensuring relevance across Oman’s increasingly mobile population.

With its integrated and digitally accessible travel insurance offering, BankDhofar continues to differentiate itself as a provider of practical, lifestyle-oriented financial solutions in the Sultanate’s evolving banking landscape.