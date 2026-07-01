Riyadh - Opella, a self-care challenger as a consumer healthcare company, marked its first year as an independent company, highlighting a year of continued growth, expanded local investment, and progress in advancing self-care across Saudi Arabia.

Previously part of Sanofi, since becoming a standalone global consumer healthcare company in 2025, Opella has continued to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom, combining the scale and expertise of a global organization with a growing local footprint to support Saudi Arabia’s evolving healthcare landscape.

Over the past year, Opella delivered nearly 10 million moments of relief to consumers across Saudi Arabia through its portfolio of trusted self-care brands. Today, the company’s products are available through more than 4,600 pharmacies across the Kingdom, alongside authorized e-commerce pharmacy platforms, helping consumers access effective and science-backed solutions for their everyday health needs.

This milestone arrives as Saudi Arabia continues to place greater emphasis on preventive healthcare, health literacy, and patient empowerment as part of its broader healthcare transformation agenda under Vision 2030. By supporting consumers in managing common health conditions and making informed health decisions, self-care is playing an increasingly important role in improving health outcomes and easing pressure on healthcare systems.

Over the past year, Opella strengthened its local footprint in Saudi Arabia by expanding its presence in both Jeddah and Riyadh, while continuing to invest in local partnerships and capabilities. The company also expanded its collaborations with local manufacturing partners to support supply resilience and bring trusted healthcare solutions closer to consumers.

As part of its commitment to innovation and expanding access to self-care in the Kingdom, during the last 12 months, Opella launched five new products across allergy, cough, and digestive wellness categories, with additional launches being planned.

Feirouz Ellouze, Opella’s General Manager for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey (AMET).

“Our first year as an independent company marks an important milestone for Opella and reflects the momentum we are building across the Africa, Middle East and Turkey region. As healthcare systems continue to evolve, we see growing opportunities in key markets like Saudi Arabia to expand access to everyday health solutions, support greater patient autonomy, and contribute to more sustainable healthcare systems through responsible self-care.”

Hossam Abo Ouf, Opella’s Country Head for Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing a significant healthcare transformation, with increasing emphasis on prevention, health literacy, and patient empowerment. At Opella, we believe self-care has an important role to play in supporting these ambitions. By expanding access to trusted, science-backed health solutions and working closely with healthcare professionals, pharmacists, and partners across the ecosystem, we are helping people take a more proactive role in managing their health and wellbeing.”

Beyond expanding access to healthcare solutions, Opella continued its efforts to support health literacy and strengthen engagement with healthcare professionals including pharmacists, who remain among the most trusted and accessible sources of health advice for consumers. Through these engagements, the company supports the delivery of better self-care advice and improved patient outcomes. This approach aligns strongly with the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation agenda, which emphasizes primary care access, prevention, and patient empowerment.

Opella also continued its community outreach efforts through its annual Purpose Day volunteering initiatives. In Saudi Arabia, employees participated in activities focused on supporting families and promoting healthy habits among children through the partnership with licensed and legal socities, reflecting Opella’s broader commitment to creating positive social impact alongside business growth.

Globally, Opella maintained its position as the world’s third-largest player in the over-the-counter (OTC) and vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) categories during its first year of independence. The company also continued to advance scientific research, innovation, and sustainability initiatives, including achieving global B Corp certification and validation of its net-zero targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Looking ahead, Opella plans to continue investing in innovation, local partnerships, and expanded access to self-care solutions, while supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to build a healthier and more empowered society.

About Opella.

Opella is the self-care challenger with the third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people’s hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting. At the core of this mission is our 100 loved brands, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world’s most loved brands, including Telfast, Dulcolax, Enterogermina, Pharmaton and Buscopan. B Corp certified globally, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.

Find out more about our mission at www.opella.com.

Press Contacts.

Begum Ozbek. begum.ozbek@opella.com. +905303519145

Jose Mendez. mendezj@webershandwick.com +966 530456936