Allianz Trade Middle East Limited (ATME Ltd.) is proud to be Great Place to Work® Certified™ from the period of June 2026 – June 2027. The prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Allianz Trade Middle East Limited (ATME Ltd.) in Dubai. This year, 89% of employees said it’s a great place To Work.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. By earning this recognition, Allianz Trade Middle East Limited (ATME Ltd.) stands out as one of the top companies to work for, offering a positive and engaging workplace environment for its employees.

Therese Masoud, Head of HR at Allianz Trade Middle East Limited (ATME Ltd.), commented:

“Being a Great Place to Work is not just a certification; it is the reflection of the strong collaborative spirit and right working environment that we always strive for. This is the team’s achievement and recognition for everything they do. Well done to the team for this incredible recognition.”

Allianz Trade Middle East Limited’s (ATME Ltd.) Great Place to Work® results highlight the key strengths that defines the organization. At the heart of this success is an exceptional level of collaboration (94%), reflecting a workplace where teamwork thrives, colleagues support one another, and successes are shared. This strong team spirit is one of the company’s greatest strengths and a key driver of its performance.

There are several initiatives that have been implemented such as:

Introduction of the Allianz Trade Stars, a quarterly recognition program, so appreciation is more visible, more frequent, and more inclusive. Successful launch of the local mentorship and NextGen programs, to support growth and career development. Launch of the Discovery Sessions led by the people to strengthen cross‑functional collaboration and break down silos. Meaningful wellbeing and flexibility initiatives such as ‘Time to Recharge’ during lunch break, the remote work benefits and cross border work of up to 25 days.

The results are exceptional as 100% of employees are proud to tell others they work for Allianz Trade Middle East Limited (ATME Ltd). This demonstrates that employees take pride in what they do and feel a meaningful link with their organization’s purpose.

Overall, these results confirm that Allianz Trade Middle East Limited (ATME Ltd.) is a workplace where people work together effectively, individuals feel supported and valued and employees are engaged and proud of their work.

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