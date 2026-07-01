Offers continuous access and flexibility, aligning with the bank’s journey to lead in digital banking and customer experience

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alba Cars, Dubai’s most trusted used-car showroom to offer a digital revolving short-term loan to partners and dealers.

This landmark partnership establishes a collaborative framework between the two market-leading entities, specifically designed to deliver premium automotive financing solutions to dealers and partners across the UAE. The new offering empowers eligible businesses to instantly access funds, use, repay and replenish their credit line through a fully digital and compliant API-driven journey with the bank. This means they can manage their working capital more efficiently, replenish liquidity and improve their overall business operations.

Leveraging Emirates NBD’s digital and financial innovation, Alba Cars will gain seamless access to instant loan creation, usage and repayment. The API integration reduces turnaround time from days to seconds, with 100% straight-through processing with zero manual intervention for eligible partners and dealers. It also offers them continuous credit flexibility with the capability to instantly refresh their limit after repayment.

Hamad Mohamed Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to partner with Alba Cars and support the company in setting new benchmarks in the pre-owned car industry. At Emirates NBD, we are committed to creating transformative digital experiences for our customers and partners to unlock new possibilities. Our digital revolving short-term credit loan offers a tailored collection of benefits for dealers and partners associated with Alba Cars. Together we offer a platform that is intuitive and convenient and operates with speed and seamless efficiency.”

Talib Al Rubai, CEO at Alba Cars, said: "Our partnership with Emirates NBD underscores our commitment to providing our clients with not only the finest vehicles, but also the most flexible and convenient purchasing journeys in the region. Through this partnership, we are not just offering financing; we are delivering unparalleled agility and efficiency to elevate Dubai's premium and luxury pre-owned automotive market.”

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 10 million active customers. As at 31st March 2026, total assets were AED 1.2 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 327 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 790 branches and 4,536 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

Telephone: +971 4 609 4113 / +971 50 6538937

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Tel: 971-4-4507600;

Email: emiratesnbd@bursonglobal.com

About Alba Cars

Alba Cars is a leading destination for premium and luxury pre-owned vehicles in Dubai, offering a carefully curated selection of fully inspected and certified cars. Built on transparency, quality assurance and exceptional customer service, Alba Cars provides customers with added confidence through comprehensive warranties and dedicated support throughout their ownership journey. With a strong reputation in the market, Alba Cars continues to set a high standard for trusted luxury automotive retail in the region.