The financing Ruya’s seventh deal from its flagship private credit fund, and its first investment in sovereign intelligence applications supports Whiteshield’s mission to build the policy intelligence layer that enables governments to continuously learn, decide and adapt in an AI-driven world.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai & Riyadh: Ruya Partners Limited (“Ruya”), the ADGM-based private credit firm focused on investing in the GCC and the wider MENA region, today announced a US$15 million senior secured private credit facility for Whiteshield Group (“Whiteshield” or the “Company”), the AI-native policy intelligence company with principal operations in the UAE and KSA. The facility, provided by funds managed by Ruya, finances the next stage of Whiteshield’s development as it expands the proprietary technology it builds for governments, multilateral institutions and corporates around the world.

As AI accelerates economic, labour market and societal change, governments face a new challenge: adapting faster than the systems they govern. Whiteshield helps governments move from periodic policymaking to policy at the speed of compute.

Founded in 2011 and operating principally from Dubai (DIFC) and Riyadh, Whiteshield has evolved into one of the pioneers of the emerging sovereign intelligence category, combining public policy expertise, proprietary data assets and AI systems to help governments navigate economic transformation. The firm supports governments, sovereign institutions, multilaterals and corporates across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Eurasia and Asia in addressing economic competitiveness, workforce transformation, human capital development and societal adaptation. To date, Whiteshield's platforms and policy interventions have reached more than 20 million citizens - including 550,000 students - supported the creation of 200,000 jobs, and initiated trade interventions across 37 countries with a net positive impact on global trade. Combining deep public policy expertise with proprietary data assets, AI models and decision-support applications, Whiteshield enables leaders to design, implement and continuously adapt policy interventions. Its technology portfolio - QuantumEd (human capital intelligence), Quantum Leap (economic intelligence), Quantum Navigator (societal intelligence) and XShield, its sovereign intelligence engine - supports workforce transformation, economic development and sovereign decision intelligence. Its differentiation lies in that combination of expert-led advisory and proprietary technology, strengthening policy implementation, impact measurement and institutional decision-making.

“My partners and I built Whiteshield to help governments translate ambition into measurable outcomes for citizens,” said Fadi Farra, CEO of Whiteshield. “For decades, governments have invested in information systems. The next era is intelligence systems. Our ambition is to build the sovereign intelligence layer that enables nations to learn, decide and adapt at the speed of change. Ruya understood what we’re building from the first conversation, and structured their capital to back where we're going, not just where we are - a rare kind of backing in this region.”

For Ruya, the transaction extends a strategy of writing flexible, structured credit for high-quality, founder- and partner-owned businesses that are anchored in the region yet relevant well beyond it. It also reflects the way Ruya invests — global in standards, local in focus — pairing internationally benchmarked structuring and portfolio management with deep regional conviction. Whiteshield is the seventh investment from Ruya’s flagship fund and its first in the sovereign intelligence category. Ruya is supported by leading regional institutional capital, including sovereign and sovereign-linked investors across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and its earlier investments span power, industrial, fitness, food, media-tech and logistics-tech.

“The companies we most want to finance share a common trait: they hold an advantage no competitor can replicate," said Rashid Siddiqi, Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Ruya. "For Whiteshield, that isn't the technology — it's the trust of the institutions it serves and demand rooted in real government priorities. Backing a business with a moat like that, with capital structured around how it actually grows, is precisely what we set out to do in a region that is rapidly transforming its economy.”

“This is what we mean when we say we think globally and invest locally," added Omar AlYawer, Partner and Chief Capital Formation Officer at Ruya. "We bring institutional credit discipline — in sourcing, structuring and risk management — to the region’s most ambitious companies. For investors who have long gone abroad to find that discipline, our aim is to put it to work at home.”

Proceeds from the financing will fund Whiteshield’s continued technology development, platform deployment and international expansion. Further commercial terms were not disclosed.

About Ruya Partners

Ruya Partners Limited is an independent private credit firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority. The region’s first partner-owned private credit firm, Ruya combines internationally benchmarked standards in structuring, underwriting and portfolio management with deep regional focus. Through the private credit funds that it manages, Ruya provides flexible capital solutions to mid-market companies across the MENA region (with a primary focus on the GCC) for growth, capital expenditures, expansion, long-term working capital liquidity, acquisition financing, buyouts, balance sheet recapitalization and shareholder base rationalization, among other needs. Through these investments and its subsequent post-investment involvement, Ruya helps support long-term shareholder value creation and operational resilience while targeting superior risk-adjusted returns with regular current income for its investors. Ruya is backed by leading regional institutional capital, including sovereign and sovereign-linked institutions across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

For more information, visit www.ruyapartners.com.

About Whiteshield

Whiteshield is an AI-native sovereign intelligence company helping governments move from insight to action and from planning to continuous adaptation. Its platform combines workforce intelligence, economic intelligence and adaptive policy applications to support decision-makers in real time. Founded in 2011, the company combines public policy expertise, proprietary data assets and AI-enabled applications to support decision-makers across workforce development, economic competitiveness and societal transformation.

With principal operations in Dubai (DIFC) and Riyadh and a global footprint spanning the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Eurasia and Asia, Whiteshield serves governments, sovereign institutions, multilateral organisations and leading corporations worldwide. Its technology portfolio equips leaders with decision intelligence, workforce intelligence and adaptive policy solutions.

Whiteshield’s mission is to help build adaptive societies where every citizen can learn, provide and connect. For more information, visit www.whiteshield.ai.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Ruya Partners

Omar AlYawer — Partner & Chief Capital Formation Officer

Email: omar@ruyapartners.com | Phone: +971 55 971 6667



Whiteshield

Aya Sharaf – Chief of Staff

Email: aya.sharaf@whiteshield.com] | Phone: +971 52 358 1984