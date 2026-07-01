Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai International (DXB) is heading into its summer peak, with around 3 million guests expected through its terminals in the first half of July. The peak begins with a surge in departures from 2 July as residents head off for the holidays. The busiest day is expected to be 12 July with over 225,000 guests, in a fortnight where daily traffic regularly tops 200,000. Transfer traffic is expected to account for around 50% of total guests, reflecting Dubai's position as one of the world's most connected global hubs.

I Heart DXB

At Terminal 3, Concourse B (near Gates B28), the I Heart DXB interactive installation gives departing and transiting guests a way to connect with the city before they fly. By uploading a selfie, each guest joins a living, shared portrait of Dubai in the colours of the UAE flag. The mosaic grows with every traveller who moves through DXB. Alongside it, a wall of handwritten notes gathers messages of pride and gratitude, the personal stories that give the airport and the nation its heartbeat. The experience extends beyond the installation, with rewards unlocked at participating shops throughout the airport, including souvenirs and exclusive offers.

Summer tips

Dubai Airports, in collaboration with its oneDXB partners, has activated its summer readiness plan to keep journeys smooth, safe and on time. Guests are advised to follow simple tips for a seamless experience:

Arrive no earlier than three hours before departure and use online check-in where available.

Guests flying with Emirates can use the airline's home, city and self-service check-in options.

Families with children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed through passport control.

Be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination you’re travelling to and be prepared with all the necessary travel documents.

Pack spare batteries and power banks in hand luggage only.

Enhanced support is available for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes, trained staff supporting guests wearing the Sunflower Lanyard, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.

Stay on top of flight and gate updates with DXB Express Maps, the wayfinding platform that helps guests navigate the airport with a quick QR code scan and search.

About Dubai Airports