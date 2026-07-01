Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The DIFC Courts has launched a new Commercial Mediation Scheme through its Mediation Service Centre, to provide businesses with an additional dispute resolution pathway to resolve commercial disputes early, preserve commercial relationships and maintain business continuity. Delivered in collaboration with The Mediation Hub MENA, the six-month initiative will run from 1 July to 31 December 2026.

During the scheme period, qualifying businesses will receive a complimentary one-hour conflict management consultation with a registered mediator from The Mediation Hub MENA together with a 50% reduction in DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre’s administration fees where they proceed to mediation. The scheme also provides access to accredited mediators, streamlined procedures and, where appropriate, enforceable settlement agreements.

H.E. Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, said: “The Commercial Mediation Scheme reflects the DIFC Courts’ strategic commitment to developing an integrated commercial dispute resolution ecosystem that gives businesses greater choice in how they resolve disputes. Through the DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre, we are expanding access to early, practical and structured resolution pathways that help preserve commercial relationships, support business continuity and provide confidence through a trusted legal framework. This initiative forms part of our wider vision to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for efficient, business-focused dispute resolution”.

The scheme is designed for commercial disputes where parties wish to preserve ongoing business relationships, continue performing existing contracts and explore practical solutions through mediation where appropriate.

The initiative responds to evolving economic and commercial conditions affecting supply chains, operating costs, contractual obligations and payment terms. It provides businesses with an additional dispute resolution pathway that complements the DIFC Courts' wider services, allowing parties to explore an agreed resolution through mediation where appropriate while supporting business continuity.

The scheme is open to eligible commercial parties across a broad range of sectors, both within the UAE and internationally, reflecting the DIFC Courts' ability to support eligible parties beyond traditional jurisdictional boundaries.

Delivered through the DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre, it provides businesses, investors and individuals with a structured mediation pathway supported by the DIFC Courts' legal framework. Where parties reach agreement, settlements can, where appropriate, be formalised and enforced through the DIFC Courts.

The Mediation Hub MENA supports delivery of the scheme by receiving enquiries, providing the complimentary one-hour conflict management consultation, assigning registered mediators on a case-by-case basis and supporting the administration of eligible mediation matters.

Applications for the complimentary consultation and the Commercial Mediation Scheme may be submitted directly to The Mediation Hub MENA, which will assess enquiries and appoint a registered mediator where appropriate.

The Commercial Mediation Scheme will run until 31 December 2026. Eligible businesses can find further information, eligibility criteria and application details below.

Parties may submit an enquiry online through the DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre and participate in mediation virtually or in person.

Further information and application details are available at: https://www.difccourts.ae/difc-courts/services/mediation-service-centre

For enquiries and applications, including the complimentary one-hour consultation:

The Mediation Hub MENA

Email: Initiatives@mediationhub.ae

Website: www.mediationhub.ae

About the DIFC Courts

The DIFC Courts are an independent English common law jurisdiction and one of the institutional pillars of Dubai’s economic growth strategy, actively supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Digital Strategy and the long-term vision of DIFC as a global financial hub.

Any two parties, anywhere in the world, can choose DIFC Courts as the forum for their commercial disputes by including a single clause in their contract, with no mandatory UAE connection required. Operating at 99 percent digital, the Courts deliver swift, transparent and enforceable proceedings before internationally recognised judges, under English common law principles.

The DIFC Courts launched a five-year Growth Strategy (2026–2030) to further strengthen its position as a global hub for commercial justice, introducing a new generation of advanced digital and knowledge capabilities into the justice system. Services include commercial dispute resolution, the Digital Economy Court, the Mediation Service Centre, the Notary Service and the Wills Service. The DIFC Courts were established in 2004, and in 2011 a decree of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extended the Courts’ jurisdiction to businesses globally. In 2025, Law No. (2) of 2025 further modernised the Courts’ legislative framework.

For media enquiries, please contact:

marketing.communications@difccourts.ae

difccourts@webershandwick.com

About The Mediation Hub

The Mediation Hub MENA NPIO (TMH) is a DIFC-based Non-Profit Incorporated Organisation, founded by mediation professionals to cultivate a culture of mediation across the UAE and the broader MENA region. TMH occupies a unique space in the UAE’s legal and dispute resolution landscape: it is the only independent, nonprofit organisation dedicated exclusively to advancing mediation as a mainstream tool for resolving commercial, civil, family business, and community disputes. As mediation gains rapid recognition across the UAE and MENA as a critical enabler of economic competitiveness, TMH was established to provide the connective tissue - standards, advocacy, and ecosystem support - that makes mediation work at scale.

Media enquiries

info@mediationhub.ae