Orange Jordan sponsored the “Innovate to Start” 2026 competition for technological projects, as part of its unwavering commitment to developing the talents of local entrepreneurs in the technology and digital innovation field. The event, organized by the University of Jordan Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (UJIEC) for the King Abdullah II School of Information Technology’s students, aims to recognize innovative graduation projects that combine theory and practical application.

The jury, which included a representative of the company, selected three winning students following a comprehensive evaluation of three teams. The evaluation process was based on key criteria, which mainly covered innovation, impact, scalability, team efficiency, financial sustainability, and the potential of creating new job opportunities.

Orange Jordan affirmed that this sponsorship solidifies its position as a trusted digital partner with an objective set to facilitate access to different tools that help foster the talents of young entrepreneurs in the technological landscape, unlock practical opportunities for achieving goals, and enable turning their creative ideas into tangible projects, from the initial phase all the way to application, ultimately contributing to making a positive impact on society and the Jordanian economy.

Furthermore, this participation reflects Orange Jordan’s continuous strategic approach to ensure that students are receiving the necessary tools to grow their capabilities by utilizing platforms that empower their innovative ideas and projects. It also translates the company’s dedication to strengthening close relations between the academic sector and the labor market through its various programs, including the Coding Academy, Fabrication Lab, and business accelerator BIG by Orange, which seeks to offer youth the skills and prospects needed to develop their ideas and transform them into scalable projects.

The company further emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between universities and the business sector, consequently allowing students to move their projects and research from the academic ecosystem to the market. By supporting previous editions of the competition, the company has contributed to advancing students' projects by providing the necessary training to enhance their capabilities as well as networking with potential investors and strategic partners.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.