Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to advancing innovation, financial inclusion, and sustainable economic development, Sohar International has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Snoonu Oman. It is a super app developed in Qatar that provides an integrated ecosystem for delivering a wide range of products and services, including food, groceries, pharmacies, laundry services, cinema bookings, gifts, and flowers, in addition to door-to-door delivery of personal and commercial items between individuals and businesses. It is the first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman. The aim of the partnership is to create an integrated financial and digital ecosystem that delivers enhanced value to customers, supports business growth, and contributes to Oman’s digital economy. The agreement was signed by Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Wealth Management Officer of Sohar International, and Said Al Maskari, Director of Snoonu Oman. Through the collaboration, Sohar International will leverage its comprehensive suite of banking and financing solutions alongside Snoonu’s growing digital platform and extensive network of merchants, riders, customers, and business partners to unlock new opportunities across key customer segments.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Wealth Management Officer of Sohar International, said: “At Sohar International, we continuously seek opportunities to create greater value through strategic partnerships that complement our vision of becoming a world-leading Omani service company. Our collaboration with Snoonu brings together financial expertise and digital innovation to develop practical solutions that support businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals in achieving their ambitions. Beyond expanding access to banking and financing services, this partnership reflects our commitment to fostering economic participation, accelerating digital transformation, and contributing to the long-term objectives of Oman Vision 2040.”

Said Al Makari, Managing Director of Snoonu Oman, added: “Snoonu’s growth has been driven by a commitment to innovation and creating meaningful impact for our customers, merchants, and riders. Partnering with Sohar International enables us to strengthen the support available across our ecosystem while introducing new opportunities that help businesses grow and thrive. We look forward to working together to deliver innovative solutions that create value for our communities and contribute to the continued development of Oman’s digital economy.”

As part of the partnership, Sohar International will introduce tailored financing and banking solutions designed to support Snoonu’s operational growth, facilitate merchant development, and enable fleet expansion through accessible asset financing programs. The collaboration will also create new customer acquisition opportunities while delivering differentiated benefits for targeted segments.

The partnership reflects Sohar International’s broader strategy of building meaningful alliances that extend the reach of its financial services and create greater accessibility to banking solutions for businesses and individuals. By combining financial expertise with digital innovation, the initiative aims to enhance customer experiences, foster entrepreneurship, and support the growth of Oman’s evolving digital economy.

Building on its distinctive journey, Sohar International continues to pursue the formation of selective, high-quality partnerships, exemplified by its collaboration with “Snoonu” which is today recognized as one of the fastest-growing digital platforms in the region and the first locally originated “Super App” to successfully deliver an integrated ecosystem of technological and logistical services. The company is distinguished by a fully AI-driven technological infrastructure and aspires to achieve a 100% robotic delivery experience by 2035 through its proprietary ground robots and drones. It is also recognized for its strong commitment to social responsibility through its “No Riders Under the Sun” campaign protect delivery drivers, as well as its leading role in empowering small and medium-sized enterprises. These strengths have positioned it as a benchmark in driving regional digital transformation and building a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Through partnerships such as this, Sohar International continues to strengthen its position as a key enabler of economic progress, connecting customers and businesses to opportunities through innovative financial solutions. By fostering collaboration across high-growth sectors and digital platforms, the bank remains focused on delivering sustainable value while supporting the Sultanate’s ambitions for a diversified, knowledge-based, and future-ready economy.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om