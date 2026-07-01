UAE: Magna AI, Inc., the global integrated‑value‑chain sovereign AI transformation leader established through a partnership between Trend Micro and Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH), powered by NVIDIA, today announced a strategic collaboration with Saudi Xerox, official representation of Xerox Trading Company in Saudi Arabia that is redefining the workplace experience by providing solutions to improve business processes, automation, and printing technology. The initiative was formalized during the Global AI Show 2026 in Riyadh by Dr. Moataz BinAli, Chief Executive Officer of Magna AI, and Mehmet Sezer, General Manager of Saudi Xerox.

The strategic framework will enable both companies to advance AI data centres, sovereign AI Factory capabilities, secure AI platforms and large-scale AI adoption for both government-led national initiatives and enterprise customers. The collaboration is aligned with Saudi Arabia's digital transformation agenda and Vision 2030 objectives, with a focus on enabling secure, scalable, and locally relevant AI adoption across the public and private sectors.

The collaboration comes amid rapid expansion of the Kingdom's AI infrastructure sector. Saudi Arabia's AI data center market is forecast to grow from USD 0.63 billion in 2025 to USD 1.74 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of over 22%, according to Mordor Intelligence. This growth is driven by Vision 2030 digital investment, government data-sovereignty mandates, and rising demand for locally hosted AI workloads.

"Saudi Arabia is building one of the most ambitious national AI agendas in the world, and that requires infrastructure with governance and security built in, shaped around the organization's own requirements rather than a vendor's defaults which creates the conditions for genuine long-term control," said Dr. Moataz BinAli, Chief Executive Officer, Magna AI. "By combining Magna's full value-chain AI Factory capabilities with Saudi Xerox deep on-ground presence in the Kingdom, we can help government and enterprise organizations move from AI ambition to AI at scale on infrastructure they own and control. This alliance also reflects our commitment to working with local partners to build the AI capacity, resilience, and ecosystem required to support long-term national transformation."

Under the agreement, Magna AI will drive AI Factory architecture, platform development, AI security, and governance frameworks, while Saudi Xerox will support local infrastructure integration, security operations, compliance alignment and on-ground execution across the Kingdom.

The two companies intend to collaborate across several areas, including sovereign AI Factory development for large-scale model training, fine-tuning, inference, agentic AI operations, and data pipelines; secure AI operations aligned with Saudi data-residency and cybersecurity requirements; sector-specific AI applications for government and enterprise; and AI skills development and capacity building.

“Saudi Xerox is committed to supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation through advanced IT, cloud, managed services, and cybersecurity capabilities,” said Mehmet Sezer, General Manager, Saudi Xerox. “This joint effort brings together Magna's AI platform and security expertise with our established services and execution capabilities in Saudi Arabia, enabling national institutions and enterprises to adopt advanced AI with confidence and in line with local regulatory requirements. Our aim is to help organizations to adopt AI in a secure, compliant, and practical way that supports measurable business and national outcomes.”

Magna AI is the Title Sponsor of the Global AI Show 2026. Throughout the two-day event, Magna AI is showcasing is its sovereign AI infrastructure and enterprise AI platforms, as well as it’s security and industry-focused solutions. Magna AI leaders are also offering perspectives to organizations across industries looking to build production-ready AI that delivers measurable business outcomes.

About Magna AI

Magna AI is a global AI transformation company operating across the full integrated value chain, architecting the future of sovereign intelligence. Through a unified operating model spanning strategy, engineering, integration, and operations, Magna AI designs and delivers secure AI infrastructure, applications, and services that enable measurable, scalable, and long-term transformation. Powered by strategic industry collaborations and next generation technologies from NVIDIA, Wistron, and Trend Micro, Magna AI helps enterprises and governments evolve into intelligent, adaptive, and future ready organizations.

www.magnaai.com

About Saudi Xerox

Saudi Xerox is the official representation of Xerox in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing more than 40 years of local market expertise and innovation leadership. We are firmly aligned with Xerox global standards delivering an integrated AI-powered portfolio that features workflow automation, digital services, document management, advanced printing technology, cloud managed services, IT infrastructure, and collaboration technology —all engineered to maximize productivity and operational efficiency. Serving a diverse client base across the Kingdom, from expanding SMBs to major government, healthcare, financial, and commercial enterprises, Saudi Xerox provides the technology and managed print solutions organizations need to operate securely and at scale across verticals. As a proud Saudi company, we are actively driving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a superior corporate environment.

Learn more at www.saudixerox.co