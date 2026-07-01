Dubai, UAE / Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, SHEIN, the global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, is helping merchants scale, augment their reach and accelerate digital growth as part of a broader strategy to intensify its marketplace expansion in the Middle East. This regional push demonstrates SHEIN’s commitment to equipping local and international brands with stronger tools, richer marketing avenues and immersive formats that elevate visibility and performance.

On July 3, SHEIN Summer Mega Blowout will debut as the third broadcast in the four‑event MENA livestream series. Produced in collaboration with Chalhoub Group, beauty distributors Wesam and Multiplex, and brand partners including Maybelline and Misslyn, the event builds on the strong momentum of the first two Magic Vanity livestreams, which together attracted more than 300,000 viewers.

Conceived as a spirited, variety‑show‑style spectacle, SHEIN Summer Mega Blowout blends entertainment and commerce in a fast‑moving, high‑energy format. Influencers and hosts, taking on the persona of animated “bargain girlfriends”, will race through a sequence of dynamic challenges. Each completed task unlocks a fresh wave of limited‑time offers across beauty, sports and summer essentials, creating a steady rhythm of anticipation and reward. The broadcast will stream simultaneously on TikTok and the SHEIN App, promising extensive reach across both social and owned platforms.

For regional partners, the event delivers a potent mix of exposure, engagement, and immediate commercial impact. Livestream shopping continues to resonate with Gen Z and Millennial consumers, who increasingly rely on real‑time content for discovery and decision‑making. The show’s interactive structure encourages deeper participation. By linking social platforms with SHEIN’s proprietary ecosystem, the event offers brands a scalable route to strengthen long‑term presence in one of the region’s fastest‑expanding e‑commerce markets.

Mohamad Dannaoui, Senior Manager and E‑Tailer at Chalhoub Group, shared insights on the company’s cooperation experience with SHEIN in the Middle East e‑commerce landscape: “This collaboration supports our vision to widen our digital footprint, strengthen our e‑commerce presence and ensure our brands are available for customers wherever they want to shop. Advanced logistics and local infrastructure in the GCC, where SHEIN is continuously investing, enable localized fulfillment and faster delivery timelines.”

Mohammad Dwaikat, Country General Manager of SHEIN Middle East, highlighted the company’s continued support for local brands: “Our mission is to empower local merchants and brands with the resources and opportunities needed to flourish in this vibrant Middle Eastern market. Through strategic alliances and a focus on localized collaboration, we are dedicated to advancing the region’s digital transformation and sustainable growth.”

SHEIN’s collaboration ecosystem is built around two partnership models. The Marketplace Model enables third‑party sellers to establish their own storefronts on the platform with free setup, traffic support, dedicated customer service, and ongoing training, reducing operational complexity while amplifying digital reach. The Retail Model allows SHEIN to directly procure products from brands and distribute them across its global markets, offering seamless transactions, amplified visibility and access to major marketing campaigns. Together, these models create a flexible, growth‑ready foundation for brands at every stage.

Looking ahead, SHEIN will continue introducing new digital features, marketing opportunities and partnership enhancements throughout 2026. The company remains committed to equipping regional merchants with the tools, exposure, and operational support needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors at affordable prices. The company is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all while advancing its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready fashion ecosystem.

To learn more, visit https://www.sheingroup.com/