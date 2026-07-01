Integrated programme combines advanced surgery with physiotherapy, nutrition, and psychological support

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, has supported a patient in reclaiming her daily life after years of living with lymphedema, through a specialised, multidisciplinary approach to care.

For a long time, 37-year-old Maryam Al Rais adjusted her life around a condition she couldn’t fully control. The swelling in her leg was persistent, often painful, and increasingly difficult to ignore. Over time, it began to dictate small but significant choices, from how long she could stay on her feet to whether she felt comfortable leaving the house at all.

“It slowly took over my routine. Everything revolved around how I was feeling physically; some days I could cope, and others I simply couldn’t,” she said.

Eventually diagnosed with lymphedema, a chronic condition affecting the lymphatic system that causes persistent swelling, most commonly in the arms or legs, Maryam faced ongoing challenges with mobility, comfort, and overall wellbeing. After experiencing a recurrence following a previous unsuccessful procedure, she turned to Healthpoint for a more comprehensive treatment pathway, enrolling in a personalised programme tailored to support her long-term recovery and management.

“What stood out for me was that it wasn’t just about one solution,” she added. “It was the first time someone explained how everything connects, and what I could do long-term. Since the procedure I have reduced swelling and improved mobility, this has allowed me to return more comfortably to everyday activities that were previously difficult”

As part of this programme, and under the care of Dr. Nahla Al Mansoori, Head of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Healthpoint, Maryam’s treatment plan was designed to support both immediate recovery and long-term management of lymphedema.

While advances in super microsurgical interventions such as lymphatic venous anastomosis (LVA) and vascularized lymph node transfer (VLNT) offer a physiological approach to restoring lymphatic drainage, they are most effective when delivered as part of a broader, multidisciplinary strategy rather than as standalone solutions. Maryam underwent LVA and VLNT in a procedure lasting approximately six hours, as part of a holistic treatment plan supported by rehabilitation, ongoing monitoring, and lifestyle guidance. Achieving optimal outcomes requires integration with comprehensive conservative care, including physiotherapy, compression therapy, psychological support and weight management.

“There is no single solution for lymphedema, which makes setting the right expectations an important part of care,” Dr. Nahla said. “At Healthpoint, our focus is on supporting patients beyond surgery, through a multidisciplinary approach that combines advanced microsurgical interventions with rehabilitation and long-term support to help improve mobility, ease the impact of the condition, and restore quality of life.”

Through its expanded plastic and reconstructive surgery programme, Healthpoint continues to strengthen its role as a leading centre in the UAE for lower extremity lymphedema, offering advanced super microsurgical interventions within a structured, multidisciplinary care model focused on long-term, sustainable outcomes.

Today, Maryam continues to follow her personalized care plan, with regular monitoring and support. She is now able to move more freely and return to daily routines with greater comfort and confidence.

About Healthpoint



Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, is a multi-specialty hospital based in Abu Dhabi. The hospital includes a wide range of primary and specialty care services.

Focusing on a carefully defined set of medically integrated services and practices, Healthpoint’s patient-centered approach is organized around medical conditions over the full cycle of care and delivered in integrated practice units (IPUs).

Committed to elevating patient care to the highest standards, Healthpoint has been recognized by numerous renowned international awarding and accrediting bodies. These include the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), the Joint Commission International (JCI), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI), and the American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

For more information, please visit www.healthpoint.ae

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2023, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Mazar Masud

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications, M42

E: mmasud@m42.ae

Asala Fadda

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, M42

E: afadda@m42.ae