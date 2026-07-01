Cairo, Egypt - QNB Egypt, a subsidiary of QNB Group, a leading financial institution in Africa and the Middle East, has inaugurated a new branch in Meneyet El Nasr city, Dakahlia Governorate. The Bank has also developed Meneyet El Nasr Central Hospital, reinforcing its position in the Egyptian banking sector while supporting its growth objectives and commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

The new branch reflects the Bank’s focus on expanding access to its services across governorates and strengthening its branch network to enhance the banking experience in line with high standards of quality and efficiency.

The branch features a modern design and offers a range of banking services for individual and corporate customers. It provides essential services including account opening, financing requests, and financial advisory, supported by digital channels to deliver an integrated banking experience.

It also offers products and services designed to support small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs through financial solutions that help manage businesses and support investment growth, in line with the Central Bank of Egypt’s direction to promote financial inclusion.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Major General Tarek Marzouk Abdel Ghani, Governor of Dakahlia, and Mr. Mohamed Bedeir, Chief Executive Officer of QNB Egypt, alongside members of parliament and senior management.

In parallel, QNB Egypt developed Meneyet El Nasr Central Hospital in Dakahlia Governorate as part of its role in supporting community development. The initiative reflects the Bank’s focus on improving quality of life, with healthcare representing a key priority within its social responsibility strategy.

The project included upgrading infrastructure and providing medical equipment at the hospital, which serves more than 56,000 residents in Meneyet El Nasr and surrounding areas.

This initiative reflects QNB Group’s commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates and reinforces the role of social responsibility as a core part of its activities.

Major General Tarek Marzouk Abdel Ghani, Governor of Dakahlia, affirmed that the opening of QNB Egypt’s branch in Meneyet El Nasr represents an important addition to the district’s banking sector. The branch strengthens access to advanced financial services for citizens, business owners, and investors alike, while supporting the state's efforts to promote financial inclusion and drive sustainable development.

He also praised the strong cooperation between the executive authorities and QNB Egypt in bringing the project to fruition, noting that it reflects the banking sector’s continued commitment to expanding its presence across the governorate and delivering high-quality services to local communities.

In that context, Mohamed Bedeir, CEO of QNB Egypt, said: “The inauguration of this new branch marks a significant step in advancing our strategy to strengthen the Bank’s presence across various governorates and broaden access to our banking products and services. Through this expansion, we aim to better address our customers’ evolving financial needs and deliver a banking experience that exceeds expectations. We are equally proud to contribute to the development of Menyet El Nasr Central Hospital as part of our commitment to supporting Egypt’s healthcare sector, in line with the Bank’s social responsibility strategy and sustainable development goals.”