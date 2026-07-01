Acceleration driven by a competitive sourcing model, leveraging expanded regional manufacturing, strategic imports and a focused 22-model product plan reaching 90% of sales.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Stellantis Middle East & Africa (MEA) today brought together leading automotive and business media from across the region, where Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer for Middle East & Africa, presented the FaSTLAne 2030 strategy with a clear focus on its regional execution and growth trajectory.

During the press conference, Stellantis detailed its ambition to increase revenues in the region by 40% while maintaining a double-digit operating margin. This will be driven by a major shift in vehicle sourcing, with a target to reach 90% of sales through 22 competitive carlines that will be either localized in the region or imported from Asia.

“Middle East & Africa is a central pillar of Stellantis’ growth strategy. We are already operating at scale with strong profitability. With FaSTLAne 2030, we are accelerating execution by transforming our sourcing, maximizing our industrial footprint and deploying a focused product strategy to capture the region’s full potential,” said Samir Cherfan.

MEA stands out as one of the fastest-growing automotive regions globally, representing 25% of the world’s population today and projected to reach 40% in the decades ahead. Stellantis has established a strong position, ranking number two in the region for four consecutive years, with more than 500,000 vehicles sold annually and sustained double-digit profitability.

Building on this foundation, Stellantis will accelerate the deployment of its industrial and commercial footprint. In the Mediterranean region, Stellantis will fully leverage its highly competitive plants in Morocco and Turkey, with a combined capacity of 800,000 units, while strengthening its market leadership and restoring Fiat’s momentum in Turkey. In Algeria, Stellantis will continue to expand its manufacturing base through deeper localization. In the Middle East and South Africa, the focus will be on improving performance by complementing the regional offering with competitively sourced vehicles and localization.

This transformation is already underway and is expected to reach around 75% execution by 2028.

Stellantis will support this trajectory with a disciplined product strategy built around scale and efficiency. The core set of 22 models is expected to generate 90% of regional sales, will be supported by annual investments of approximately €300 million leveraged through partnerships and co-investments. Half of these models will be produced locally, while the remainder will be sourced from Asia to ensure competitiveness across segments and markets.

Through this approach, Stellantis aims to combine industrial competitiveness, targeted investments and a focused product plan to drive sustainable and profitable growth across Middle East & Africa, while strengthening its long-term presence and contribution to local economies.

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About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com