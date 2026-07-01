UAE fintech secures seed funding bringing total capital raised to USD 2.5 million, as its agentic AI infrastructure for property management goes live with five enterprise customers collectively managing thousands of residential and commercial units across the country.

Dubai, UAE: Rentify, the UAE-born company at the intersection of fintech and proptech, building the infrastructure layer for renting, today announced USD 2 million in seed funding from a syndicate of real estate and fintech investors. The round brings Rentify’s total capital raised to USD 2.5 million, following a USD 500K pre-seed round closed in 2025. The seed funding supports the launch of Earn AI, an agentic AI platform that autonomously manages rental revenue on behalf of landlords & property managers and marks Rentify’s expansion from payment infrastructure into the full operating and intelligence layer of real estate.

Most traditional property tools surface data for landlords and property managers to act on manually. Earn AI acts at scale across entire portfolios, across every stage of the tenancy lifecycle. The platform autonomously dispatches rent reminders, sends payment links directly to tenants, provisions tenant accounts at lease start and flags renewal windows with recommended actions, without manual input at the individual unit level. The result is a portfolio that runs with institutional operational precision, regardless of size.

Five enterprise customers including Gargash Real Estate, New Star Property Management, Arabian Acres Real Estate, Purecare Management and RSH Holiday Homes Rental are already live on Earn AI, collectively managing thousands of residential and commercial units across the country. These are paying customers whose portfolios are fully onboarded and operating autonomously across their tenancy bases.

Earn AI is a proprietary model trained on live rental unit data, tenant payment behaviour, renewal patterns, pricing gaps and occupancy risk generated within the platform. Based on modelled analysis of its current signed portfolio, Rentify estimates that landlords and property managers operating without active revenue intelligence leave approximately 8% to 14% of potential annual rental income unrealised owing to pricing lag, unmanaged churn and payment leakage. Earn AI closes that revenue gap autonomously, surfacing recommendations and triggering actions without waiting for anyone to log in.

Unlike generic property analytics tools that draw on market-level indices, Earn AI is grounded in actual transaction flows from a live, paying customer base, a meaningful distinction in a market where most intelligence products are built on aggregated estimates rather than real behaviour.

Critically, Earn AI is the only rental revenue management platform in the region built natively in Arabic. Most proptech tools deployed across the GCC are Western products localised as an afterthought translated interfaces layered onto logic designed for different tenancy structures, payment norms and landlord-tenant relationships. Earn AI was designed from the ground up for how renting actually works in the UAE: Arabic-first across every tenant-facing communication, optimised for local payment rails and calibrated to the specific renewal cycles, cheque conventions and occupancy dynamics of the GCC market. For property managers and landlords operating portfolios where the majority of tenants communicate in Arabic, this is not a feature, it is the foundation.

Earn AI sits at the top of a platform built systematically across the full landlord-tenant relationship, each product solving a distinct problem, each generating the behavioural data that makes the next product more defensible.

Collect Finance Retain Optimise Automated rent collection across cheque, bank transfer and card, replacing manual reconciliation Embedded finance for both sides of the tenancy: lease rental discounting (LRD) for landlords through Yubi MENA, enabling select property owners to unlock future contracted rental income as immediate working capital and tenant financing with banking partners BELONG, a tenant rewards program that drives on-time payment and tenancy loyalty with reward points growing month-on-month Earn AI acts autonomously across reminders, payments, onboarding, renewals and surfaces revenue intelligence across every unit in the portfolio

Rajneel Kumar, Co-founder and COO, Rentify, comments:

“Most landlords can’t answer the most basic question about their own portfolio: which unit is under-earning, and by how much. The answer, on average, is eight to fourteen percent of annual rental income lost to pricing lag, unmanaged churn and payment leakage. That’s not a data problem. It’s an infrastructure problem. Earn AI by Rentify fixes it, autonomously.”

Rashed Hareb, Co-founder and CEO, comments:

“Rent is the largest recurring financial commitment in most people’s lives and one of the most significant income streams for property owners, yet the operating and intelligence layer behind it remains fragmented, with both sides chronically underserved by the tools available to them. Rentify gives landlords and property managers one platform that collects rent, provides financing on both sides of the tenancy, rewards tenants through BELONG, and runs autonomously to optimise every unit in their portfolio. With Earn AI, we are not building a property tool. We are building the operating system for rental real estate.”

Property managers managing portfolios above 200 units stand to benefit most immediately. Earn AI monitors every unit continuously, every renewal window, every payment gap, every pricing anomaly surfacing it automatically without adding headcount. For property managers held accountable for portfolio performance, it delivers institutional-grade intelligence at the unit level for the first time.

The seed funding will be deployed against four priorities: deepening Earn AI model performance on growing portfolio data; scaling the autonomous agent layer; expanding the property manager access programme and entering the first international markets.

Earn AI is available now at gorentify.com/earn

About Rentify

Rentify is a UAE-born company at the intersection of fintech and proptech, building the agentic infrastructure layer for renting. The platform connects automated rent collection, embedded finance for landlords including lease rental discounting through Yubi MENA and tenants through partnerships with banking partners, tenant rewards through BELONG and AI-powered autonomous revenue management into one connected ecosystem. Through products including Rentify Pay, Rentify Flex, Rentify Monthly, Rentify BELONG and Earn AI, Rentify’s mission is to make renting simpler, more flexible and more valuable for tenants, landlords, property managers, banks and ecosystem partners.

For more information, you can reach us at:

Aarathy Krishna Kumar

aarathy@wemakeitmumkin.com