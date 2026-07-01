Dubai, UAE – Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI University) announces the launch of the Master of Design in Creative Leadership (MDes) — the first postgraduate design program of its kind in the UAE. Accepting its inaugural Founder's Cohort for September 2026, the program marks a defining milestone in the region's creative and academic landscape, equipping both non-designers and designers with the leadership skills to drive innovation across industries.

The one-year, hybrid program — offered on weekends and evenings — is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. It is built on a transdisciplinary framework that moves professionals from product thinking to systems thinking, and from workflows to value flows — cultivating leaders capable of navigating complexity, harnessing AI-driven creativity, and embedding design intelligence at the heart of decision-making.

The MDes also marks a natural evolution for DIDI. With a growing cohort of Bachelor of Design graduates seeking postgraduate opportunities, beyond the UAE to continue their education. The program brings that next step home — keeping exceptional talent in the region and giving them the tools to lead within it.

"We are at an inflection point," said Mohammad Abdullah, President, DIDI. "The world needs leaders who think across boundaries, who can translate empathy into strategy and creativity into impact. This program is DIDI's commitment to that future — designed for UAE and the global economy increasingly powered by human ingenuity and design intelligence. We are proud to be the only design dedicated university in the region launching a masters of this kind, and we open it to everyone — designer or not — because tomorrow's leaders cannot afford to think in silos."

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the region. Dubai Culture's Creative Dubai – Navigating Tomorrow's Creative Landscape report reveals that the emirate's creative industries contribute AED 21.96 billion to GDP, support over 175,000 jobs, and span more than 47,000 companies Business Wire — while Dubai has retained its rank as the world's top destination for Greenfield FDI in cultural and creative industries for the third consecutive year, ahead of London and Singapore. Dubai Media Office With the report calling for stronger links between creative industries and academic institutions to sustain the talent pipeline, the MDes arrives as the human infrastructure behind that vision — developing leaders equipped to build innovation ecosystems aligned with national strategy.

About Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI University) Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI University), based in the vibrant Dubai Design District (d3), is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Offering the region's first dual-discipline Bachelor of Design degree, DIDI empowers students to shape their future careers by specializing in 2 of the 4 disciplines: Product Design, Multimedia Design, Fashion Design, or Strategic Design Management. Teaching a curriculum co-created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Parsons School of Design at The New School, DIDI provides students with a unique blend of academic rigor and hands-on industry experience, nurturing the next generation of innovative thinkers and creative leaders.

Media Contact:

Zainab Makki

Zainab.makki@didi.ac.ae