Doha, Qatar – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), has opened registration for the eighth edition of “My Career – My Future” 2026, its flagship job-shadowing program for high school students in Qatar. The program will take place from 2 to 6 August 2026 in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.

The program reflects a shared national commitment to preparing young people in Qatar for their future careers by helping them connect what they learn in the classroom with the skills, competencies, and expectations of a changing labor market.

Through the program, high school students will have the opportunity to experience real workplace environments and explore a wide range of career pathways. Over five days, participants will take part in a structured practical journey that begins with an orientation and preparatory session, followed by field visits and job-shadowing placements across more than 18 host organizations representing key sectors in Qatar.

During their placements, students will observe day-to-day operations under the guidance of professional teams, gain exposure to different roles within each organization, and develop a clearer understanding of the workplace skills, behaviours, and expectations that shape professional life.

Commenting on the opening of registration, Mohammed Ali AlYafei, Head of Career Programs and Services at QCDC, said: “My Career – My Future gives students something that career guidance alone cannot fully provide: direct experience. When students step into real workplaces, they gain a clearer sense of what their future choices may look like. This is especially important at the high school stage, when students are beginning to think seriously about university pathways, skills development, and long-term career direction.”

He added: “The strength of this program lies in the ecosystem behind it. Working alongside the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, and participating host organizations allows us to offer students a credible, nationally connected experience that reflects Qatar’s priorities for youth development, human capital, and workforce readiness.”

Students interested in taking part can register through QCDC’s official website at www.qcdc.org.qa where they can select the sectors that best match their interests. Registration will remain open until 30 July 2026.

Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

To learn more about Qatar Career Development Center's initiatives and programs, please visit the website: www.qcdc.org.qa

To stay updated on our center's activities on social media, follow our accounts on: Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

For any media inquiries, please contact: qcdc@qf.org.qa