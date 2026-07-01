​​​​​​Doha, Qatar: In the presence of the German Ambassador to the State of Qatar, HE Oliver Owcza, University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens in Qatar to establish a Smart Grid Living Lab and advance collaboration in, energy innovation, applied research, and workforce development.

The partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening Qatar’s capabilities in smart energy systems by creating a collaborative environment where students, faculty, researchers, and industry experts can develop, test, and validate next-generation technologies and solutions for the energy sector.

At the heart of the collaboration is the development of a Smart Grid Living Lab at UDST. The facility will serve as a practical platform for experiential learning, applied research, innovation, and industry engagement, enabling students to participate directly in the design, implementation, and operation of smart grid technologies. The Living Lab will also support future research projects, technology demonstrations, simulation activities, and pilot initiatives focused on addressing real-world energy challenges.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration across several strategic areas. Siemens will contribute industry expertise through guest lectures, workshops, seminars, and technical knowledge-sharing sessions covering smart grids, grid automation, energy management systems, and emerging smart infrastructure technologies. The company will also support curriculum enhancement efforts to ensure students gain exposure to the latest industry practices and technological developments.

In addition, Siemens will provide students with opportunities for internships, industry attachments, and hands-on training experiences, helping them develop practical skills in digital energy solutions, smart grid software, and data analytics. Students and faculty will also benefit from exposure to Siemens technologies, software platforms, simulation tools, and pilot projects that bridge academic learning with industry applications.

Beyond academic and industrial collaboration, the agreement supports community engagement initiatives aimed at promoting energy literacy, sustainability awareness, and public understanding of emerging energy technologies, contributing to broader societal impact and sustainable development goals.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, stated: “The establishment of the Smart Grid Living Lab represents a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen applied learning and innovation at UDST. We are pleased to collaborate with Siemens to create an environment where students can engage directly with advanced technologies and real-world energy systems while contributing to research and innovation that support Qatar’s sustainable development ambitions. This partnership reflects our commitment to preparing graduates who are equipped to lead the future of smart infrastructure and energy transformation.”

“At Siemens, we believe that technology and talent together drive meaningful progress. Through this collaboration with UDST, we are creating an environment where students, researchers, and industry experts can work together to explore the future of intelligent energy systems. By combining the real and digital worlds, we support innovation, develop future-ready talent, and contribute to a more sustainable, resilient, and digital energy future for Qatar.”

Through this partnership, UDST continues to reinforce its position as Qatar’s national applied university, connecting education, research, and industry while driving innovation in strategic sectors that support the country’s digital and sustainable future.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has 80 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

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www.udst.edu.qa

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About Siemens:

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.