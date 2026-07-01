CAIRO, El Sewedy Electric has cut process times by an average of 84% across 30 completed artificial intelligence projects as the Egyptian industrial group expands the technology across manufacturing, legal, human resources and customer service operations, company executives said.

The company is also using AI to improve workplace safety, automate administrative processes and develop remote monitoring tools for engineering projects, while pursuing additional technology partnerships following its collaboration with IBM.

“Artificial intelligence is now embedded across different parts of our business,” Ahmed Negm, Chief Marketing Officer at El Sewedy Electric, told reporters. “Some applications are improving productivity, others reduce costs or processing time, while others enhance quality and strengthen the safety of our people.”

In manufacturing, AI-powered vision systems inspect production lines for quality defects, allowing production to stop automatically when faults are detected. The company has also deployed AI tools to speed up quotation preparation, screen job applicants and assist its legal department in reviewing contracts, identifying risks and generating contract templates.

The manufacturer is also using AI-enabled cameras across its factories to monitor compliance with personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements.

“The system detects when protective equipment such as helmets or safety vests is missing, alerts the employee and notifies the relevant manager,” Negm said. “It allows us to improve safety compliance while reducing the need for manual inspections.”

Hazem Shatila, Group Chief AI and Data Officer, said El Sewedy Electric evaluates AI investments based on measurable business outcomes before deploying them at scale.

“We assess every initiative based on the value it creates through efficiency gains, cost reductions and improvements in customer experience,” Shatila said. “Those expected returns determine which projects move from pilot to full implementation.”

The company recently introduced an AI-powered voice assistant to provide round-the-clock support for electric vehicle charger customers and is developing a “Site Vision” platform that will allow engineering and construction clients to monitor project progress remotely using AI-powered video analytics.

“The platform will enable customers to track project progress remotely, identify delays, understand their causes and receive recommendations without frequent site visits,” Shatila said.

El Sewedy Electric said it has delivered more than 2,000 AI training sessions for employees and plans to expand AI collaboration with suppliers and customers as part of its broader digital transformation strategy. The company added that it expects to announce additional AI partnerships in the coming months.