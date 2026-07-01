Cairo, Sawiris Foundation has announced the signing of a partnership agreement to launch the second phase of the Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) program, in collaboration with the Essam & May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development, Star Care Egypt for Childhood Development, and MNT Foundation for Sustainable Development. The initiative will be implemented in partnership with the Assiut Childhood and Development Association, Khair and Baraka and the New Woman Association in Sohag, with the aim of expanding access to quality education in Upper Egypt and addressing learning poverty through sustainable, evidence-based interventions.

The Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) program builds on a globally recognized, evidence-based approach developed by the Pratham Education Foundation in India. The methodology focuses on improving children's foundational literacy and numeracy skills by grouping students according to their actual learning levels rather than their grade level and delivering targeted, intensive instruction through interactive teaching methods.

In Egypt, the second phase will be implemented in the governorates of Sohag and Assiut, reaching 17,500 students in the upper primary grades, following the successful completion of the first phase, which benefited more than 10,000 students.

This partnership adopts an integrated approach that brings together the strengths of multiple stakeholders to maximize impact and ensure effective implementation. The Sawiris Foundation will provide overall funding as well as technical and financial oversight of the project, while additional financial support is provided by the Essam & May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development, Star Care Egypt for Childhood Development, and MNT Foundation for Sustainable Development. Pratham will provide specialized technical assistance to ensure the successful implementation of the TaRL methodology, while the Assiut Childhood and Development Association, Khair and Baraka and the New Woman Association will lead on-ground implementation.

In Assiut, the program aims to reach 10,500 children aged 9–13, strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy skills while also building the capacities of community facilitators, and engaging approximately 11,600 parents in supporting their children's learning. It will be implemented by the Assiut Childhood and Development Association, to ensure access to underserved rural and marginalized communities.

In Sohag, the program will support 7,000 upper primary school students across a number of districts and villages, with a focus on closing foundational learning gaps. The intervention also includes building the capacity of approximately 380 teachers and engaging around 6,750 parents to strengthen their children's reading, writing, and numeracy skills. It will be implemented in partnership with Khair and Baraka and the New Woman Association through a community-based model that promotes sustainability and local ownership.

Commenting on the launch, Laila Hosny, Executive Director of the Sawiris Foundation, said: "Launching the second phase of the Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) program marks another milestone in our journey of investing in evidence-based educational solutions that have demonstrated their ability to create meaningful impact in children's lives. This expansion also coincides with the Sawiris Foundation's celebration of 25 years of impact, an important milestone through which we reaffirm our commitment to investing in high-impact interventions that not only address today's challenges but also lay the foundations for a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

She Added: “We believe that addressing learning poverty begins by ensuring every child has foundational skills in reading, writing, and numeracy. These skills are not merely educational outcomes, they are the building blocks for lifelong learning, employment opportunities, and economic and social participation, serving as the first step toward breaking the cycle of multidimensional poverty. This partnership also reflects our conviction that lasting impact can only be achieved by bringing together the expertise and resources of development institutions and local and international partners to scale proven solutions and reach more children in underserved communities, contributing to a more equitable education system and greater equality of opportunity."

Omneya Hanna, Secretary General of Star Care Egypt for Childhood Development, said: "At Star Care Egypt, we believe that children are the future and that building a child's potential begins with education. We are committed to supporting children's learning through scientifically grounded programs that have demonstrated success in communities facing similar educational challenges. The first phase of the Teaching at the Right Level program successfully reached a large number of children in Upper Egypt and proved effective in improving reading and numeracy skills among children with different learning abilities and backgrounds. Driven by our commitment to advancing education, we are proud to launch the second phase with the hope of reaching thousands more children and creating a successful, sustainable model that supports those who have been left behind. This second phase represents another important step in our partnership with institutions that share the same vision and commitment to serving communities and advancing education."

Mariam Allam, Founder and Board Member of the Essam & May Allam Foundation for Sustainable Development, said: "Our Foundation was established on the firm belief that education is the true gateway to breaking the cycle of poverty and that every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn. We are proud to be part of the second phase of the Teaching at the Right Level program. With its proven results in India, Africa, and during the first phase in Egypt, the program reflects our belief in investing in evidence-based interventions. Together with our partners, we look forward to reaching thousands of children across Sohag and Assiut while building a sustainable and scalable model that can eventually expand to other governorates across Egypt."

Commenting on the partnership, Salma Mousallem, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees of MNT Foundation for Sustainable Development, said: "We are proud to be part of the second phase of the Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) program because we believe that unlocking Egypt's true potential begins with investing in people from their earliest years. When children move from one grade to the next without acquiring the basic skills they need in reading, writing, and numeracy, the learning gaps they face can grow over time and become increasingly difficult to overcome. This is why this program is so important."

She added: "What makes this partnership unique is the coming together of four leading Egyptian foundations around a shared belief that education is one of Egypt's most important development priorities. With children and young people making up the majority of our population, every child deserves a real opportunity to learn, grow, and build a better future."

The launch of the second phase builds on the success of the first phase, implemented in 2024 across Assiut and Sohag, which established a practical model for applying the TaRL methodology in some of Egypt's most challenging educational settings. The first phase demonstrated measurable improvements in children's foundational literacy and numeracy skills, paving the way for expanding the program's reach while strengthening long-term sustainability through teacher capacity building and greater community engagement.