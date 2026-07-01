PublisHer – the global movement advancing women’s leadership in publishing – has launched PublisHer Studio, a first-of-its-kind global online learning platform specifically to equip women with the knowledge, skills and networks to thrive in the publishing industry of the future.

PublisHer Studio responds to shifts driven by artificial intelligence, technological innovation, new business models and an increasingly global marketplace, factors raising the bar and demanding fast-evolving new skills.

Applications for the first cohort are open from 1 July to 1 August 2026. Beginning on 5 October 2026, the eight-week online programme will bring together 20 women from around the world – free of charge – for a unique professional learning experience led by publishing leaders, industry experts and specialist trainers.

Distinct from other professional development models, the PublisHer Studio curriculum takes a comprehensive approach to professional development, recognizing that success in today’s job market requires more than technical expertise. Alongside practical publishing knowledge, the programme develops the interpersonal, leadership and self-management skills needed to navigate the workplace, collaborate effectively, and build a sustainable career with confidence.

The programme is the product of seven years of insights, research and soundings gathered by PublisHer through its global events, partnerships and engagement with women across every facet of the business.

“For seven years, PublisHer has been listening to women across the global publishing industry,” said Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Founder of PublisHer. “We consistently find that besides career opportunities, women are hungry to build the knowledge, confidence and networks that enable them to lead. PublisHer Studio is our answer: a publishing-specific learning platform combining industry knowhow, frontier skills and new avenues for professional growth. When women are empowered to lead, it makes the whole publishing ecosystem stronger, more innovative and more representative of the audiences it serves.”

Drawing on expert-led learning, live discussions and industry masterclasses, PublisHer Studio offers top-to-bottom understanding of the modern publishing world. Topics range from strategy, international markets and business fundamentals to artificial intelligence, marketing, leadership, communication, mental wellbeing and media engagement, giving participants both the practical knowledge and big-picture mindset to get ahead.

Successful participants will receive a certificate of completion and a complimentary one-year PublisHer Premium membership so they can keep learning, networking and engaging with the global PublisHer community.

Who it’s for

PublisHer Studio is designed for women aged 18 and over who work in the book publishing industry and are fluent in English. The programme particularly welcomes applicants from small and independent publishing houses, women in junior- to mid-career roles, and professionals entering publishing with transferable skills who meet the eligibility criteria.

How to apply

Applications are made through a short online form on the PublisHer website. A selection committee will review all applications before selecting the 20 participants for the inaugural cohort.

To learn more about PublisHer Studio and apply, visit https://womeninpublishing.org/

Key dates (2026)

1 July – Applications open

1 August – Applications close

5 October – Programme begins

29 November – Programme concludes

December – Virtual graduation and certification

For Online Registration: https://womeninpublishing.org/publisher-studio/