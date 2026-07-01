Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Mastercard is supporting a first-of-its-kind initiative involving Jarir in Saudi Arabia that provides Mastercard SME cardholders with access to discounts on products via Jarir e-commerce platform in June 2026. The limited-period market-wide campaign features a global payments network and a prominent regional retailer to deliver tangible economic benefits to small businesses at scale, helping them boost productivity and resilience.

Eligible cardholders can use their Mastercard SME cards on Jarir’s website to purchase essential products and receive discounts at checkout.

“Small businesses play a vital role in sustaining jobs, communities and economies, and any disruption in their ecosystem presents them with unexpected challenges. At Mastercard, we are committed to empowering SMEs across the region to build resilience, grow and thrive by providing them with added value beyond traditional payment services. Our involvement in this initiative supports small businesses in Saudi Arabia in continuing to operate and transact, no matter the environment,” said Saud Swar, country manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant, Mastercard.

The initiative builds on Mastercard’s broader Built Small. Moving Strong campaign, a regional SME resilience platform designed to help small businesses across the Middle East sustain operations, strengthen digital capabilities and recover from disruption. Through partnerships with banks, governments and ecosystem partners, Mastercard is combining payment solutions, data-driven insights and practical support to help SMEs access the tools, confidence and resilience they need to keep moving forward.

Saudi Arabia is home to a dynamic SME ecosystem, with over 1.8 million small businesses currently operating in the Kingdom, supported by an enabling business environment. Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious roadmap to a prosperous, diversified economy, targets an increase in SME contribution to the GDP to 35%.

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