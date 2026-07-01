Dubai, UAE, DeNet, a decentralized data storage infrastructure, has announced the launch of its global Distributor network ahead of the upcoming DeNet Protocol v4 release, marking a major step toward scalable, decentralized expansion.

The initial network includes 40 accredited Distributors across 24 countries, selected from more than 20,000 applicants — an acceptance rate of just 0.2%. Among the represented countries are the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Brazil, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Norway, South Korea, and others.

This model enables DeNet to establish immediate local presence without the cost and complexity of traditional market expansion. Instead of opening offices and registering legal entities in each country, the company built its Distributor network.

A conventional corporate expansion into 24 countries would conservatively cost around $6 million in the first year, with initial sales unlikely to materialize before month twelve.

"Decentralization is not just about technology — it is about how you build a resilient, capital-efficient global business. DeNet's Distributor network is proof that this works beyond the whitepaper: 40 specialists across 24 countries who went through the selection process not for tokens, but for a profession. When participants have purpose, the numbers follow." — Rafik Singatullin, Co-Founder, DeNet.

All Distributors progressed through DeNet's ecosystem pipeline: starting as Watcher Node operators, completing DeNet Academy training, passing a certification exam, and undergoing a competitive selection process. Many are also active Datakeepers, contributing storage capacity to the network — growing the infrastructure they are already part of.

The Distributor network launch comes ahead of DeNet Protocol v4, the company’s proprietary decentralized storage technology. The broader DeNet ecosystem already includes over 2,000 Datakeepers, 2.3 million active Watcher Nodes, and 7.4 million users across 194 countries.

About DeNet

DeNet is a decentralized storage protocol founded in 2017. Instead of traditional data centers, the protocol runs on unused device capacity around the world, creating storage infrastructure for consumers, enterprises, and AI systems where data stays secure and ownership remains with the user.

Media Contact: support@denet.app | Website: denet.pro | App: DeNet Storage & Watcher Node