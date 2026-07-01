Al Ahsa, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company (Salam), a leading provider of telecommunications services and digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, announced the opening of its second Research and Technical Innovation Center at the Girls' Technical College in Al-Ahsa. The inauguration ceremony was officially opened by His Excellency Dr. Adel bin Hamad Al-Zunaidi, Vice Governor for Training at the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) together with Salam CEO, Eng. Ahmed Alangari, marking a strategic step as part of its social responsibility efforts and reflecting its commitment to empowering Saudi youth while advancing technical education and innovation across the Kingdom.

The new Al-Ahsa center represents a strategic expansion of Salam's successful partnership with the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), building on the proven model established at the Digital Technical College for Girls in Riyadh. The center aims to foster a culture of innovation, support practical education aligned with labor market needs, and empower trainees to develop impactful, real-world projects, contributing to the preparation of a new generation of national talent capable of leading Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation and innovation journey.

Ahmed Al Anqari, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Salam Telecom Company (Salam), said: "Investing in national talent is an investment in the Kingdom’s future. At Salam, we are committed to building an integrated innovation ecosystem, strengthening partnerships with government entities and educational institutions, and empowering Saudi youth to develop their capabilities and transform their ideas into solutions that contribute to building a more competitive and sustainable digital economy, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030."

Al-Ahsa was carefully selected for this expansion due to the presence of the Girls' Technical College, aligning with Salam's commitment to empowering Saudi women in technical and digital fields. The region is also home to promising national talent, while its strategic location makes the center the first of its kind in the region.

The Riyadh Centre, established in 2023, has demonstrated remarkable success in its mission. Operating through three specialized departments, Training Workshop, Fabrication Laboratory, and Research and Study, the center has served approximately 1,300 trainees and trainers, while extending its reach to external beneficiaries through organized workshops and events.

The achievements of the Riyadh center underscore the transformative potential of Salam’s innovation model. The center’s trainees have earned international recognition through winning awards at several international exhibitions. Locally, the center has achieved numerous accomplishments in the fields of technical innovation and invention. In addition, several trainee-led innovations have progressed to the incubation stage, with projects focused on developing practical solutions for real-world challenges in healthcare, environmental monitoring, and improving quality of life for people with disabilities.

Al-Ahsa center's model is designed to bridge academia and industry by providing exposure to real-world applications, supporting skill development aligned with market needs, and enhancing employability through practical learning and collaboration. This reflects Salam’s commitment to supporting the national innovation ecosystem and empowering young talent while preparing a distinguished generation of innovators to develop innovative solutions that serve society and the national economy.

The expansion of these centers contributes to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. This scalable model also supports Salam’s future plans to establish five research and technical innovation centers across different regions of the Kingdom, further strengthening the foundations of the national digital economy and supporting a more sustainable and innovative future.

About Etihad Salam Telecom Company

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and information technology sector. Recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest-growing and most innovative telecom brand, Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005.

The company provides cutting-edge ICT solutions for businesses, government entities, and carriers locally and internationally, along with fixed and mobile services supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. As a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, Salam offers advanced telecommunications, cloud computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure.

For more information, please visit: www.salam.sa