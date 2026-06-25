e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, has announced the launch of OneWork, a fully sovereign, cloud-based unified communication and collaboration platform built within the UAE to serve organisations operating across the country.

Designed to meet national data sovereignty requirements while enabling advanced digital transformation, OneWork delivers secure, enterprise-grade communication services from infrastructure hosted and managed in the UAE.

Developed and operated entirely within the UAE, OneWork ensures that enterprise communications, data, and workloads remain in-country, providing organisations with enhanced regulatory alignment, data residency assurance, and operational control.

The platform supports both public and private sector entities seeking secure, compliant, and future-ready communication solutions without compromising performance or scalability.

Ali Al Raqabani, Vice President of Service Delivery & Back Office at e& UAE, said: "OneWork represents a significant milestone in delivering sovereign digital capabilities within the UAE. As organisations increasingly prioritise data residency, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience, OneWork offers a platform that is built locally, hosted locally, and managed locally."

"This solution not only enables seamless and secure communication but also reinforces our commitment to supporting the UAE’s digital economy with services that are aligned to national priorities and the market’s rapid evolution," he stated.

OneWork integrates voice, video conferencing, messaging, file sharing, and collaboration tools into a single unified platform. Its cloud-based telephony capability enables seamless migration of existing national PSTN numbers to the cloud, allowing businesses to modernise legacy systems while preserving continuity of service.

With dedicated connectivity per site, customers benefit from reliable, high-quality enterprise voice and collaboration services backed by local infrastructure.

Built on e& UAE’s sovereign cloud infrastructure, OneWork delivers a seamless, high-availability experience across devices. The platform is designed to support advanced cloud contact centre requirements, enabling organisations to move towards a more integrated and scalable communications environment, he added.

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