Doha, Qatar — The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, is proud to announce that Franklin Templeton is expanding its presence in the Middle East through the establishment of its Qatar entity, Franklin Templeton Investments QFC LLC. Following initial authorisation from the QFC Regulatory Authority, the firm will establish its local office within QFC, reinforcing Doha's growing role as a regional hub for global asset managers.

Franklin Templeton is one of the world's largest independent global asset managers, with USD 1.78 trillion in assets under management (AUM) as of May 31, 2026. The firm serves clients in over 150 countries and has maintained a presence in the Middle East for more than 25 years. Its expansion into Qatar builds on an established partnership with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), including the previously announced Franklin Templeton Qatar Equity Fund, launched as part of QIA’s active asset management initiative.

Through its local presence at the QFC, Franklin Templeton will further connect its global platform, international investment expertise and innovative financial solutions with Qatar's institutional investment ecosystem, supporting the country's ambitions to deepen its asset management industry, attract global capital and strengthen Doha's position as a leading regional financial hub.

Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer of QFC, commented: "Franklin Templeton is a significant addition to QFC's financial services community. Their presence strengthens the depth and sophistication of Qatar's financial sector, bringing the operational capabilities, governance standards, and specialised expertise that enhance our appeal to international fund managers and institutional investors."

Jenny Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton, said: "Qatar is an increasingly important market for global asset management, and establishing a presence at the QFC marks an exciting milestone in Franklin Templeton's long-standing commitment to the country and the wider Middle East. Building on our partnership with QIA and the launch of the Franklin Templeton Qatar Equity Fund, this office enables us to be closer to clients and bring the full breadth of our global investment capabilities, local market insights and innovative solutions to support Qatar's continued financial market development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 ambitions."

Salah Shamma, has been appointed Senior Executive Officer and Country Head of Franklin Templeton Investments QFC LLC, in addition to his existing responsibilities with the firm. With nearly 25 years of investment experience across the MENA region, he brings deep expertise in regional markets and portfolio management. In this expanded role, Salah will lead the firm's strategy in Qatar and further strengthen Franklin Templeton’s commitment to supporting the country’s evolving financial ecosystem.

Franklin Templeton's expansion in Qatar through the QFC reflects the firm’s long-term commitment to the country and underscores the growing appeal of Qatar's financial ecosystem and the QFC's success in attracting global institutions that support knowledge transfer and long-term economic diversification in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

About Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients’ strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnerships, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

Franklin Templeton Investments QFC LLC is a single-shareholder limited liability company incorporated in the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC). The firm has received initial authorisation from the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) under QFC No. 05375 to carry on the regulated activities of Managing Investments, Arranging Deals in Investments and Advising on Investments. The commencement of regulated activities is subject to the satisfaction of applicable authorisation requirements.

For media Contact:

Rasha Kamaleddine

QFC Corporate Communications

Email: r.kamaleddine@qfc.qa

Sarah Aziz

Director, Public Relations, CEEMEA

Franklin Templeton

Email: sarah.aziz@franklintempleton.com

Franklin Templeton Investments QFC LLC

Toronado Tower, Floor 2026

West Bay

Doha 27774, Qatar+-