Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: BlueFive Capital, a global investment platform managing $15 billion in assets, has successfully completed the acquisition of a substantial stake in Sidra Capital, a leading Shariah-compliant asset manager headquartered in Jeddah. As part of the agreement, Sidra Capital will be rebranded as BlueFiveSidra, marking a new chapter of expanded capabilities and global reach.

The acquisition, which was first announced on September 8, 2025, received all required regulatory approvals and has now closed effective June 30, 2026.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, the Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, will chair both the Investment Committee and the Executive Committee of BlueFiveSidra.

Concurrently, Al Murjan Group, one of Saudi Arabia's most respected family business groups, whose shareholders also own Sidra Capital has closed its separate acquisition of a substantial stake in BlueFive786, the Shariah-compliant investment arm of BlueFive Capital. The reciprocal structure reflects the depth of strategic alignment between both groups and establishes a genuine two-way partnership, giving each party a direct economic and governance interest in the other's Shariah-compliant platform.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, said: "This is a landmark moment for both BlueFive Capital and Sidra Capital. Bringing our platforms together under BlueFiveSidra creates a formidable player, one that combines global scale with on-the-ground insight, and one that is perfectly positioned to serve the vast demand for Shariah-compliant investment solutions across the Kingdom and beyond. We are proud to partner with the Al Murjan Group and are excited about the value this collaboration will unlock for investors on both sides.”

Muhammad Currim Oozeer, Chief Executive Officer of BlueFiveSidra, said: “We are excited to welcome BlueFive Capital as a significant shareholder. By combining Sidra’s strong track record and regulatory standing in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Singapore with BlueFive Capital’s international platform and product depth, we are uniquely equipped to deliver enhanced value to our clients in KSA and beyond. BlueFiveSidra is well positioned to be a leading force in the rapidly growing market of Shariah-compliant products and services.”

Sidra Capital currently manages $3.8 billion in assets across Saudi Arabia and international markets. The firm is regulated by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Since 2023, the firm’s revenue has grown by more than 50 percent, driving substantial year-on-year increases in net income. Over the past five years, Sidra has delivered an average return on equity of 15 percent, outperforming comparable Shariah-compliant asset managers in the Kingdom.

Through this partnership, Saudi investors gain access to BlueFive Capital’s full suite of global products, including Private Equity, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Leasing, and Insurance. In turn, BlueFive Capital’s international institutional investor base now benefits from a direct, regulated gateway to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing economy, supported by Sidra’s deep local presence and CMA license.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact: Ayesha Daya | adaya@bluefivecapital.com