As Perk approaches $400 million in annualized revenue, the company targets a tripling of total travel spend from UAE-headquartered customers by 2028

The UAE ranks as the ninth most travelled-to country by Perk's global customer base

Abu Dhabi, Boston, London – Perk (formerly TravelPerk), the intelligent AI-native platform for travel and spend management, today announced the opening of its Middle East office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

The expansion reflects Abu Dhabi’s continued emergence as a center for advanced technologies, digital innovation and globally scalable businesses, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading investment hub as the UAE targets AI to contribute 20% of non-oil GDP by 2031.

The move formalises Perk's long-term commitment to the UAE and wider GCC region, targeting a tripling of business travel spend from UAE customers by 2028. The UAE business travel market is projected to reach $94 billion by 2030, yet SMBs and mid-market companies, Perk’s core customers, remain largely underserved by modern platforms. Abu Dhabi's world-class AI infrastructure and globally connected business ecosystem make it the right base for Perk’s regional growth ambitions.

"The UAE has made AI central to its national strategy, and that ambition mirrors exactly what Perk is built for. We are an AI-native platform, and Abu Dhabi is clearly seeking to become an AI-native market. We have believed in this region since we first saw customers here in 2021, and we want to be part of its future. Opening in Abu Dhabi is not just a commercial step. It is us saying clearly that we are here for the long term,” said Avi Meir, CEO and Co-Founder of Perk.

Perk has had customers in the UAE since 2021, and what started as early market exploration quickly revealed genuine, growing demand with customers. The UAE ranks as Perk’s ninth-largest market globally by travel spend within a business that grew 48% in 2025 and is approaching $400 million in annualized revenue.

Alessandro Borgogna, Chief Cluster Planning and Development Officer at ADIO, said, “Perk's decision to build its regional presence in Abu Dhabi speaks to where the corporate travel market is heading. Companies want better control over travel, expenses and mobility across multiple markets. That creates significant opportunities for travel and spend management and technology platforms that can serve international businesses at scale. Abu Dhabi offers a business-friendly environment for companies with global ambitions as travel technology increasingly becomes an important part of the emirate’s broader mobility and business services ecosystem.”

Perk is an AI-native platform built from the ground up to automate end-to-end workflows across travel, spend and events. The Abu Dhabi office connects Perk to a rapidly expanding ecosystem of technology companies, investors and strategic partners supporting the development of AI and advanced digital industries across the region.

About Perk

Perk (formerly TravelPerk) is an intelligent AI-native platform for travel and spend management, built to eliminate the hidden, manual tasks that drain productivity and morale - what Perk calls ‘Shadow Work’. By automating travel bookings, expenses, invoice processing and events, the platform gives teams back time to focus on real work, with real impact. Trusted by more than 12,000 companies worldwide - including On Running, Breitling and Fabletics - Perk is tackling the 7 hours of lost productivity per employee each week, a $1.7 trillion problem revealed in The Cost of Shadow Work report. Founded in 2015, the global company combines innovation, control, and simplicity to transform how businesses work today and in the future. Perk’s mission is to power real work by removing the invisible tasks that slow teams down. Perk is a proud partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Ⓡ Team.

About Abu Dhabi Investment Office

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on supporting tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

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